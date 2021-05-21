newsbreak-logo
POTUS

OpEd: Biden’s Mideast Policies Emboldened Iran, Hamas

By Writers & Photographers
sdjewishworld.com
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It is hard to be against a peace agreement. Really hard. But the Biden Administration is giving it a go. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Donald Trump’s policies in the Middle East and called the Israel-United Arab Emirates-Bahrain Abraham Accords “DOA.”. “We felt there was...

www.sdjewishworld.com
