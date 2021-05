Natasha Denona Puff Paint Liquid Serum for Summer 2021 is a new silky liquid blush serum that will be available May 26th in three shade selections. Yeah, I’m sort of old because first ready that as “puffy paint”! Oh my god remember puffy paint? My inner child squealed. I was obsessed with puffy paint as a little kid. My first job was at a fabric and crafting store when I was still a freshman in high school and the sheer array of puffy paints they had available did my head in. As someone who adores makeup I swear puffy paint was one of those gateway drugs into makeup! The many colors and finishes….so sexy! Ha…