Anchorage, AK

Timothy Swensen, Jr. arrested in child pornography investigation; More victims possible

By U.S. Attorney's Office Press Release
Anchorage Press
 2 days ago

An Anchorage man was arrested by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Crimes Against Children Human Trafficking Task Force for suspected child exploitation offenses. According to court documents, Timothy Swensen, Jr., age 29, is charged by information with violations related to the alleged production, distribution, and possession of child pornography. Swensen was previously convicted of sexual assault in the second degree by the State of Alaska in 2011.

