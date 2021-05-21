Suspect in custody in George Rogers Clark cabin fire

CLARKSVILLE — A suspect is in custody less than 24 hours after police say he started a fire that destroyed a 190-year-old cabin at the George Rogers Clark home site in Clarksville.

Jason Fosse, 36, was charged Friday afternoon with a level 4 felony for arson, online court records show. He was arrested soon after.

Court records say a witness had observed a man intentionally setting fires near the cabin on Thursday, walking 50 to 100 feet between the next fire. The witness recorded video of the incidents and called 911.

Emergency crews responded around 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the Clark cabin fire, which was put out around 6:30 p.m. Police compared the witness video with surveillance footage from other nearby locations, and identified the man as Fosse by matching his tattoos from photos taken after a previous arrest.

On Friday morning, investigators with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, state and local fire marshals, Clarksville fire and police and New Albany police gathered evidence at multiple fire sites reported Thursday, which were within about a square mile, or walking distance.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Jim Hash said Friday morning that it was too early to say what the cause or origin of the cabin fire was or whether the separate fires were related. The cabin was believed to be locked and nothing of value inside it, and investigators have not said whether Fosse is suspected to be involved in the other fires.

“It’s very possible that each log they move inside that cabin could reveal a piece of evidence,” Hash said Friday morning. “Sometimes you can go right in and find the exact piece of evidence you need within a few hours, other times it may be the last stone that you overturn [that] gives you that one piece of evidence to be able to solve any potential crime.”

The serene property, shaded by mature trees and overlooking the Ohio River, is part of the Falls of the Ohio State Park nearby. The cabin itself, built in the 1830s, was relocated to Clarksville from Osgood, near Versailles, about 20 years ago. It was selected as a period-correct structure to replace Clark’s original home, which had been destroyed in the late 1800s.

“For 20 years, the reproduction of the George Rogers Clark cabin at Falls of the Ohio State Park has educated Hoosiers and our guests of the important role the site, and region, played in the history of our nation,” according to a statement from DNR Director Dan Borten.

“This is where Meriwether Lewis and William Clark first met in 1803 and began their journey of discovery together. It has long served as a peaceful place for Americans to meet, reflect and celebrate events in their lives. We are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Clark County Historian Jeanne Burke recalls the cabin’s arrival from Osgood. She helped put it up and worked as an interpreter there educating the public on the Lewis and Clark story.

“They took it down piece by piece, they marked the logs and when they came down here they put up a stone foundation and then just simply rebuilt it on site,” she said. “I helped do it.”

Commenting on the fire, she said Friday morning that she was “disappointed in people...just disappointed that it happened.”

Charlestown resident Cindy Robinson watched with sadness Friday as investigators searched the scene. She had fond memories of visiting the site before.

“We got to see all kinds of antiques and it was beautiful on the inside,” she said. “When we saw this last night [on the news] I was like ‘what the heck happened?’”

A statement issued Friday by the Falls of the Ohio Foundation board of directors said its members are “grieving the loss of the Clark Cabin. The George Rogers Clark home site is a significant part of our national history.

“In 2001, ‘Clark’s Cabin’ was erected on the site to help us reflect on the stories of this time. The cabin, originally built in 1830, was about the same size of Clark’s original home with a simple porch overlooking the lower portion of the Falls of the Ohio.

“And, while last night’s fire razed the physical structure of what was Clark’s Cabin, it can’t erase our history. As stewards of the natural, cultural and historic resources of this area, the Falls of the Ohio Foundation will do anything we can to support the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and our community in preserving this important piece of our past.”