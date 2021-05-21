Husband charged with first-degree manslaughter, held on $1M bond in death of South Windsor woman

Police on Friday evening arrested Tahj Hutchinson, 22, of South Windsor in the death of his wife, Jessica Edwards, 30, who disappeared from their South Windsor condominium around Mother’s Day and whose body was found Friday in East Hartford.

Hutchinson was charged with first-degree manslaughter, police said. Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Hutchinson was taken into custody at approximately 9 p.m. Friday and held on a $1 million bond.

Police said additional charges may be filed upon completion of the investigation and the results of the autopsy by the chief state medical examiner’s office.

HUSBAND CHARGED

BODY FOUND: Jessica Edwards, 30, of the Cinnamon Springs condominium complex in South Windsor; found at the entrance of the Hockanum River Linear Park off Chipper Drive in East Hartford

ARRESTED: Tahj Hutchinson, 22, Edwards’ husband

CHARGE: First-degree manslaughter

BOND: $1 million

Police confirmed Friday evening that the body found in East Hartford earlier in the day was Edwards. She and Hutchinson had an 8-month-old son.

Between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, South Windsor and state police located the body later identified as Edwards at the entrance of the Hockanum River Linear Park off Chipper Drive in East Hartford, Cleverdon said at a news conference Friday evening.

The search involved use of state police dogs and aerial support, also provided by state police.

Police went to the area where they found the body based on analysis of location data obtained through a search warrant, Cleverdon said, without elaborating.

Edwards’ sister, Yanique, had a brief meeting with two police officers near where the body was found Friday afternoon. After a short conversation, she knelt to the ground with a grief-stricken look on her face.

A few minutes later, other family members arrived. The family hugged, then left in two cars.

Police remain at the scene.

Edwards and Henderson lived in the South Windsor’s Cinnamon Springs condominium complex with their 8-month-old son, Jayden.

She disappeared without a trace. Yanique Edwards led an active community search for her sister, including sweeping an area near Burnham Street in East Hartford this week.

Police on Friday were inside a Manchester residence with Hutchinson.

Police removed Jayden from that home Friday evening.

Cleverdon wouldn’t give information on the police activity in Manchester but said he hoped to have an update later.

The state medical examiner’s staff on Friday afternoon carried Edwards’ body out of a heavily wooded area with a high leaf canopy, which was not near a body of water, Cleverdon said.

He said the body was significantly decomposed, having been there since around the time Edwards went missing.

Police have said it is unclear exactly when Edwards disappeared. Cleverdon had said earlier in the week that police weren’t ruling out foul play. Searches of the couple’s condo and three cars conducted Friday, May 14, and the next day resulted in the collection of evidence that police said is “beneficial.”

South Windsor police worked with the state police Major Crime Squad on the search and other aspects of the investigation.

Cleverdon said police would take information from the condo and compare it with what they found at the crime scene.

Missing by May 10

Yanique said the last time she saw her sister was at 11 p.m. on Mother’s Day, May 9.

An email was sent around 2:30 a.m. Monday, May 10, from Jessica’s account to her professor saying she wouldn’t be in the class that day at Hartford Hospital, where she was a clinical training student in respiratory care.

Hutchinson told police that the last time he saw Jessica was between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. that morning when she left with an unknown person in a vehicle. He reported her missing later that day.

Now, Cleverdon said, police don’t believe that Edwards left in an unidentified vehicle, adding that the timeline is clearer. He said he would report more details later.

The sergeant added that an autopsy would be conducted on Edwards to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Asked if Edwards’ family would see justice in the case, Cleverdon said he remained hopeful based on a conversation he had with the family.

The sergeant said he believes the police have a good grasp of what happened to Edwards, but he didn’t elaborate.

Cleverdon said Edwards’ family didn’t wish to be contacted and asked for privacy.