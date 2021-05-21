Spotify Enables Downloads for Offline Playback on Apple Watch

If there's a magazine in Apple News+ that you always read, here's how to have each new issue automatically download to your iPhone so that it's available when you're ready. As more of us return to offices and get back that forgotten frustration of an intermittent internet signal during our commute, it's handy to stock up your iPhone with something good to read. — There arecurrently 330 magazines available in the paid version of Apple News, in the US at least. If that Apple News+ selection is not exactly gigantic, the range of titles is enough that there's likely to be something you'll enjoy.