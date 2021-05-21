Spotify Enables Downloads for Offline Playback on Apple Watch
Spotify has announced the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. Starting today, we’re rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch—from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri.www.iclarified.com