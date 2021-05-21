newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Spotify Enables Downloads for Offline Playback on Apple Watch

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has announced the ability to download playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. Starting today, we’re rolling out the ability to download your favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts on Apple Watch. All users are already able to play tracks, albums, playlists, and podcasts, and now Premium users will also be able to download everything they’re listening to for a true offline and phone-free experience. This is on top of all the other Spotify features on Apple Watch—from Connect & Control to streaming to Siri.

www.iclarified.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Watchos#Spotify Premium#Apple Music Users#Spotify Playlists#Streaming Music#Iphone Users#Connect Control#Spotify Connect#Starting#The App Store#Apple Watch Series#Download Playlists#Control Playback#Premium Users#Siri Support#Podcasts#Wireless Speakers#Consoles#Tvs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Music
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Spotify adds new ways to share music and podcasts on Android and iOS

“Everything to make our customers experience smoother” seems to be Spotify's motto since the start of the year. After recently redesigning its app's library on Android and iOS, Spotify announced today that it's introducing new ways for mobile users to share their favorite songs and podcasts. The new changes are...
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 7.5 Beta 3 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 7.5 beta 3 to developers for testing. The build number is 18T5564a. There are no new release notes for this beta software update. Developers can grab the watchOS configuration profile from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and RSS to be notified if we spot anything new in the beta.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

This Week in Apps: App Store advertising expands, Google Play plans for safety, Epic v. Apple trial begins

The app industry continues to grow, with a record 218 billion downloads and $143 billion in global consumer spend in 2020. Consumers last year also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone. And in the U.S., app usage surged ahead of the time spent watching live TV. Currently, the average American watches 3.7 hours of live TV per day, but now spends four hours per day on their mobile devices.
Businessiclarified.com

Spotify: Apple is a 'Ruthless Bully' That Uses Its Dominance to Hobble Competitors

Horacio Gutierrez, Head of Global Affairs & Chief Legal Officer at Spotify, has penned a op-ed in the Wall Street Journal accusing Apple of anti-competitive behavior. There is a lot to admire about Apple, but my company, Spotify, has seen another, brutish side. Apple designs, develops and sells some of the world’s most desirable hardware products. And for many, Steve Jobs remains a figure of reverence, giving the business he created an enduring glow. My business is one of the few insisting that underneath that exterior is a ruthless bully that uses its dominance to hobble competitors. But over the past couple of years regulators around the world have finally begun examining Apple’s conduct. Many don’t like what they’re seeing.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

How to enable voice control for Deezer on Apple HomePod and mini speakers

Voice control is now available for Deezer subscriptions on Apple HomePod and HomePod mini speakers, so iOS users who listen via Deezer can now play music hands-free. According to analytics conducted by Adobe Research, 70% of smart speaker owners use voice control to regularly plays music. Given that figure comes from 2018 (which feels a long time ago now), that’s unlikely to have changed given how prominent smart speakers now figure in people’s lives.
Cell Phonesimore.com

You can now download your Deezer playlists to your Apple Watch

Deezer has redesigned its Apple Watch app. The update also adds the ability to download offline playlists. Deezer has finally brought offline listening to its Apple Watch app. In a new update to the music streaming service's Apple Watch app, users can now download and listen to playlists on the Apple Watch, even if they are not connected to the internet. The company has also redesigned the app to make it easier to navigate your favorite songs.
Cell PhonesApple Insider

How to automatically download magazines in Apple News+

If there's a magazine in Apple News+ that you always read, here's how to have each new issue automatically download to your iPhone so that it's available when you're ready. As more of us return to offices and get back that forgotten frustration of an intermittent internet signal during our commute, it's handy to stock up your iPhone with something good to read. — There arecurrently 330 magazines available in the paid version of Apple News, in the US at least. If that Apple News+ selection is not exactly gigantic, the range of titles is enough that there's likely to be something you'll enjoy.
Computersosxdaily.com

How to Change Apple TV+ Playback Quality on Mac

Do you want to save some of your valuable internet data while you’re binging shows on Apple TV+? You’re certainly not alone, but you can do this by simply changing the playback or streaming quality for the Apple TV app installed on your Mac. Whether you’re paying for Apple TV+...
Video Gamesaithority.com

iPhone Gamers Rejoice: Blacknut’s Cloud Gaming Service Comes to iOS Devices

Blacknut releases its own Progressive Web App (PWA) for iOS, giving iPhone and iPad owners access to its entire catalogue of over 500 high-quality games. French cloud gaming service Blacknut has developed a new Progressive Web App (PWA) to bring cloud gaming to iOS. Thanks to this new app, Blacknut subscribers can access its entire catalogue on iPhone and iPad across 40 countries.
TechnologyThe Sun US

Apple Music gives FREE audio upgrade to everyone in war on Spotify

APPLE Music is upgrading the quality of everyone’s music totally free of charge. The firm is converting all 75million Apple Music tracks into a “lossless” format – and offering support for Dolby Audio too. Read all the latest Phones & Gadgets news. Keep up-to-date on Apple stories. Get the latest...
MusicCNET

Apple Music vs. Spotify: The best music streaming service in 2021

Apple Music and Spotify are the two giants of the music streaming world and with the same monthly subscription fee ($10, £10 or AU$12) it can be hard to choose between them. Apple Music has just announced lossless and spatial audio support, while Spotify now offers a podcast subscription service and a smart music player called Car Thing for your vehicle.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

How to check Apple AirTag battery level

How do you check the battery level on your AirTags?. Apple equipped the AirTags with a standard coin battery, it's a CR 2032 3V flat battery in case you were wondering, and it should last about a year. It's also super easy to replace a dead battery on an AirTag with a new one.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Authority

Here’s how to download YouTube videos and watch them offline

You can find a video for just about anything on YouTube. It’s great if you want to learn a skill or watch cat videos all day long. The only problem is that you need a reliable internet connection to do so. That’s not always possible, especially if you’re on a camping trip, so here’s how to download YouTube videos so you can watch them offline.
Technologyiclarified.com

Apple Releases iOS 14.6 RC and iPadOS 14.6 RC [Download]

Apple has released iOS 14.6 RC and iPadOS 14.6 RC to developers for testing. iOS 14.6 includes support for Apple Card Family and Podcasts subscriptions. This release also includes bug fixes for your iPhone. Apple Card Family. • Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone...
Computers9to5Mac

Apple execs praise how M1 enables same performance for different devices in interview

As the new redesigned iMac is now shipping to the consumers, we will soon be able to get a closer look at this machine with new design, multiple colors, and the M1 chip inside. This week, two managers from Apple’s marketing team discussed how the new iMac is changing the computer market and praised how the M1 chip enables the same great performance on different types of devices.
Technologyiphonelife.com

WWDC 2021: What New iOS 15, macOS 12, & watchOS 8 Features Will Apple Announce?

The WWDC 2021 keynot on June 7 is less than a month away, and we are hoping to get some exciting news on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and more. Apple's annual developers conference is all-online and free for the second year in a row. This event is a chance for Apple to showcase new software for its devices so that developers and system engineers can learn about changes for the year ahead. The event's highlight is the keynote announcement, which will stream live at 10 a.m. PDT on the 7th. Unlike the usual Apple announcements, the event focuses on software rather than new devices. This year, we expect to see UI upgrades on all the devices, new Apple Fitness Plus features, improved parental controls for Apple TV, and hopefully some new digital designs in the form of Apple Watch faces and screensavers.