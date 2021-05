There’s a new airline taking off in the U.S. tomorrow: Breeze Airways, which will mostly fly in the South and East. Its first flight departs Tampa, Florida at 10:30 a.m Eastern, bound for Charleston, South Carolina. It’s the second low-cost carrier to start service this year –– Avelo Airlines started flying just last month in the West. It’s striking that the two have kicked off in such a short space of time; establishing a new airline in the U.S. is not easy.