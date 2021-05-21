newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Joan Collins sells NYC pad with 16 closets worthy of ‘Dynasty’ for $2M

By TheEditor
wirenewsfax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse first went out there for $2.89 million in 2011. Dame Joan Collins has finally found a buyer for her swanky Midtown pied-à-terre in the Dorchester. The glam 87-year-old Brit actress/author and’80s icon — that earned household name status stateside as Alexis Carrington Colby on”Dynasty” — was last asking $2 million for the eighth-floor unit in 110 E. 57th St. at Park Avenue.

www.wirenewsfax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Collins
Person
Piers Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Closets#Square Feet#House#Office Space#Brit#Streeteasy#Cuban#Big Apple#80s Icon#Bathroom#London#Park Avenue#Home#Billionaires Row#Dorchester#Unit#Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Q 105.7

Notice Anything Weird About Joan Collins $2 Million NY Apartment?

Joan Collins, the Emmy-winning actress, writer, and columnist, who's probably best known for the primetime soap opera Dynasty, has sold her luxury Park Avenue apartment for $2 million. Located on 57th Street and Park Avenue, the building, known as The Dorchester is what's known as a "white-glove" co-op. In regular...
Manhattan, NYarchitecturaldigest.com

Joan Collins Sells Longtime NYC Pied-à-Terre For $2 Million

Some lucky buyer has purchased a Manhattan apartment fit for a dame—specifically, Joan Collins. The soap opera star, best known for her turns in shows like Dynasty and Guiding Light, has been trying to find a buyer for her three-bedroom, three-bathroom Park Avenue co-op since 2011, when she first listed it for $2.89 million, according to the New York Post.
New York City, NYgothammag.com

Joan Rivers' NYC Penthouse Fit for Royalty Hits the Market for $38 Million

If you’re looking for a neo-French classical haven in the middle of New York City, Joan Rivers’ home just may be for you. The palatial triplex property, located steps away from Fifth Avenue, holds beautiful Central Park Views and just hit the market for $38 million. The late actress and comedian lived in the Upper West Side home for 28 years before her death in 2014.
TV Serieshanditv.com

Joan Collins was Encouraged by her Children to Appear on Star Trek

"The City on the Edge of Forever" is often hailed as one of the best episodes of Star Trek: The Original Series. In the episode, the Enterprise crew finds themselves in an altered timeline that has been changed from theirs some time in 1920's New York. Looking to restore everything back to normal, Kirk discovers the only way to save their time is the death of the woman he fell in love with, Edith Keeler.
Real Estatecloserweekly.com

Broadway Producer Ken Laub Sells French-Inspired NYC Townhouse for $19.5 Million — Take a Tour

Broadway uber-producer Ken Laub is bidding bonjour to his stunning French-inspired townhouse to the sweet tune of $19.5 million, Closer has learned exclusively. Known as the most photographed townhouse in New York City, the Upper East Side Neo-Georgian mansion at 163 East 64th Street is magnificently luxurious spanning 8,000 square feet and boasting a whopping 15 ultra-chic rooms, soaring ceiling heights and original and pristine architectural details from top to bottom.
CelebritiesEurekAlert

Newly analysed letters show Vivien Leigh's close relationship with fans

Newly analysed letters written by Vivien Leigh show her close bond with fans - and how the actress would share highly-personal details about her health and relationships with them. The letters detail Vivien's experiences with physical and mental health, and how she worked hard to craft characters, even while dealing...
TV & Videossoapoperanetwork.com

Single Status Update

Happy Birthday to one of the primetime soap opera greats. Happy birthday to one of the true one of a kind legends. Happy birthday Dame Joan. No one does a diva head toss better.
Businessbusiness-sale.com

Fashion label Amanda Wakeley falls into administration

Luxury British fashion label Amanda Wakeley has confirmed that it has fallen into administration after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fashion brand has reportedly struggled to recover after being forced to close its doors for many months in light of lockdown restrictions. It has subsequently had to call in joint administrators, including Colin Hardman from Smith & Williamson, after failing to find a buyer.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Prince Harry drops new bombshells, more big royals news for May 2021

Prince Harry opens up about his mental health, mother's death and much more in powerful new docuseries. Get caught up on all the biggest global royals news you might have missed in May 2021… On May 21, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's long-in-the-making docuseries about mental health, "The Me You Can't See," debuted on Apple TV+. Harry didn't just executive produce it — he also appeared on multiple episodes to speak in detail about his own mental health journey (and even underwent PTSD therapy on camera). Among his headline-making comments? "Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me," Harry said. "I feel as though I am outside of the system but I'm still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth." He spoke about the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, that still haunts him, what he felt and remembered walking in her 1997 funeral procession when he was 12 and explained why returning to London is a "trigger" for him. Harry also opened up about how an argument with Meghan early in their relationship is what made him realize he needed therapy — and how he used drinking and drugs to cope with his unresolved grief as a young man. Keep reading for more highlights from Harry on the powerful docuseries…
TV SeriesEW.com

Emily in Paris says bonjour to 3 new cast members for season 2, including a potential paramour for Emily

Get ready to say bonjour to some new faces when Emily in Paris returns for its second season. On Monday, Netflix announced that William Abadie (who plays Antoine on the show) has been upped to series regular for season 2 of Emily in Paris, and Lucien Laviscount (Katy Keene, Snatched, Scream Queens) has been cast in a recurring role. Jeremy O'Harris (Slave Play) and French actor Arnaud Binard have also been added in guest-starring roles.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Emily in Paris' adds 3 cast members to Season 2

May 24 (UPI) -- Emily in Paris is adding three new cast members to Season 2. Netflix announced Monday that Jeremy O. Harris, Lucien Laviscount and Arnaud Binard will join the comedy-drama series. Harris is an actor and playwright who has appeared on High Maintenance and What We Do in...