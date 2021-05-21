newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Province to Allow Outdoor Visits at Long-Term Care Homes

By Linda Morgan
heartfm.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome positive news for residents of long-term care homes. Residents will be able to have outdoor gatherings with family members starting tomorrow. Visitors will need to follow a few public health restrictions if they decide to see their loved ones. Only two visitors per resident are allowed at one time,...

www.heartfm.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Care#Health Care Plan#Home Health#Public Spaces#Health Plan#Long Term Care Homes#Long Term Care Homes#Outdoor Activities#Outdoor Spaces#Visits#Outdoor Gatherings#Essential Caregivers#Family Members#Resident#Positive News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
Related
WorldNarcity

You Can Finally Visit Your Grandparents Again At Ontario's Long-Term Care Homes

As Ontario's outdoor gathering limits are increased to five people, the Ministry of Long-Term Care is finally allowing family members and friends to visit their loved ones at Ontario's long-term care facilities. Starting on Saturday, May 22, visitors will be able to spend time outdoors with long-term care residents. A...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

The Looming Effect Of Covid-19 On The Future Of Nurse Staffing

Brian Hudson is SVP of Avant Healthcare Professionals with expertise in healthcare business development & marketing. The nurse shortage negatively affects healthcare facilities across the United States by not allowing these facilities to meet their patients' needs while creating nurse burnout and high turnover rates. The global pandemic has made things worse for these nurses, patients and the general industry by adding stress to these individuals. The mass influx of patients has increased patient ratios that adversely affect patient care. This is something health leadership is noticing in their facilities, but the specific specialties experiencing the highest vacancies are where many of the concerns ultimately lie. To mitigate the effects of the shortage, business development leaders in healthcare should look into specific nurse specialties and how they can help. I will dive into precisely what nurse specialties that healthcare facilities should be looking to hire within these next few months and why.
Animalsthepeterboroughexaminer.com

Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre moving to larger site in Peterborough

The Ontario Turtle Conservation Centre is getting a new home next year to help deal with the increasing numbers of turtles injured, mainly from incidents with vehicles on roadways. Dr. Sue Carstairs, executive and medical director of the facility, is excited to be able to move out of its current...
Charitiescanyonsdistrict.org

Canyons Announces Locations for Free Summer Curbside Meal Service

To ensure children have access to nutritious meals while school is not in session, Canyons School District is proud to again be sponsoring a Summer Food Service program. Twice-weekly, from June 1 through July 30, free meals will be distributed at curbside stations on the following campuses. All children, 18 years of age and under, are able to take advantage of the meals — not just Canyons students — and parents may pick up the meals without their children present.
EducationAspen Daily News

State leaders roll out plan to create early childhood dept, expand preschool

Colorado would establish a stand-alone state department dedicated to early childhood programs and start developing a plan for universal free preschool in 2023 under a bill introduced Wednesday. Gov. Jared Polis, who has made preschool one of his top priorities, announced the initiative at a press conference flanked by Democratic...
Health ServicesGreen Valley News and Sun

Did You Know Long Term Care Insurance can be Used for In-home Care?

Long Term Care can be confusing and every policy may be different. Here are some Frequently Asked Questions and Answers:. Q: Doesn't Medicare or Health Insurance cover In-Home Care costs?. A) No. Medicare/Insurance usually covers medical care that your doctor requests, e.g. wound care, physical therapy, RN to check vitals/provide...
Public Healthmocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Lifts Restrictions on Restaurants And Outdoor Events Beginning May 15 – Indoor Mask Requirements Remains in Place

Governor Hogan Lifts Restrictions on Restaurants And Outdoor Events Beginning May 15 – Indoor Mask Requirements Remains in Place. Notes From Governor Hogan’s May 12th COVID-19 Update:. -Re: Colonial Pipeline Incident: No need for panic buying gas, that will just make things worse. No supply shortage. -Great progress on COVID-19....
Charitiesunioncountync.gov

Employees Delivering Senior Meals Help Save Resident’s Life

Employees Delivering Senior Meals Help Save Resident’s Life. Two Union County employees are being honored with Union County’s Lifesaver Award for their attentiveness and courageous actions to help save the life of the resident during a routine volunteer commitment to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Susie Calkins and Cathy Farley...
Public Healthnbc16.com

Is asking for proof of a coronavirus vaccination a HIPAA violation?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Businesses are left with three options in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) relaxing face mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. First, they could continue to require masks in their public buildings, regardless of people's vaccination status. Second, they could create a...
Charitieshurriyetdailynews.com

Idealist teachers volunteer to repair village schools, help children

With the COVID-19 pandemic creating the largest disruption in the education system to date, a group of idealist teachers in Turkey’s east has been volunteering to help children and assist schools in overcoming their shortcomings. In the eastern province of Batman, 12 idealist teachers painted and renovated 10 village schools...
AgricultureStuttgart Daily Leader

Join us virtually: Mid-South Ag/Environmental Law Conference to offer unique perspective on USDA farm program eligibility

Attorney Mark Daniel Maloney will help farmers recognize situations that may jeopardize eligibility for farm program payments during the eighth annual Mid-South Agricultural and Environmental Law Conference June 10-11. Maloney, partner at Blackburn, Maloney, and Schuppert, LLC, will present “Navigating USDA Farm Programs: A Lawyer’s Perspective,” on June 10. His...
Mental Healthspectrumnews1.com

Farm groups work to address mental health this month

MADISON, Wis. — During May and Mental Health Awareness Month, agriculture groups from around Wisconsin are coming together in efforts to reach farmers who may be struggling with their mental health. What You Need To Know. Mental health issues on farms are common, and the job has a higher rate...
HealthMedscape News

Ambulance iPads to Improve Patient Care Under NHS Long-Term Plan

Tens of thousands of iPads will be issued to ambulance crews across England so that patients get the right care faster, NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens has announced. The 30,000 devices will allow ambulance crews to send photographs from the scene of an accident so stroke specialists and other clinicians on standby in emergency departments can get straight to work when the patient arrives at the hospital.