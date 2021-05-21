Province to Allow Outdoor Visits at Long-Term Care Homes

Brian Hudson is SVP of Avant Healthcare Professionals with expertise in healthcare business development & marketing. The nurse shortage negatively affects healthcare facilities across the United States by not allowing these facilities to meet their patients' needs while creating nurse burnout and high turnover rates. The global pandemic has made things worse for these nurses, patients and the general industry by adding stress to these individuals. The mass influx of patients has increased patient ratios that adversely affect patient care. This is something health leadership is noticing in their facilities, but the specific specialties experiencing the highest vacancies are where many of the concerns ultimately lie. To mitigate the effects of the shortage, business development leaders in healthcare should look into specific nurse specialties and how they can help. I will dive into precisely what nurse specialties that healthcare facilities should be looking to hire within these next few months and why.