Hockey

#WinItForJT

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto Maple Leaf Fans are donating to the John Tavares Foundation in droves today. In what was one of the scariest moments in recent hockey history, Maple Leaf's captain John Tavares suffered a serious injury after colliding with Corry Perry in the Toronto vs Montreal game last night. Tavares had...

NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Leafs break out early; beat Habs 5-2

Tonight the Toronto Maple Leafs beat up on the struggling, slacker Montreal Canadiens. It wasn’t a fair fight but no one cares, really. The Leafs are heading to their first division win in 21 years and the Canadiens are heading to fourth place; just where we want them. This game...
Hockeysemoball.com

Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 2-1; Tavares injured early

TORONTO (AP) -- Paul Byron broke a tie with a short-handed goal from his knees with 7:16 left and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Thursday night in Game 1 of the first-round series between Original Six rivals. The game was marred by an early collision...
Hockeysemoball.com

Leafs captain John Tavares leaves hospital; out indefinitely

TORONTO (AP) -- Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. Coach Sheldon Keefe said after practice that Tavares had a concussion and will be out indefinitely. Tavares is under the...
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs lose to Ottawa 4-3 in OT

Tonight, the 27th Battle of Ontario came to an end when the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators for the final time in the 2020-21 NHL season. It was the return of Frederik Andersen to the Maple Leafs net, his first start since March 19th. Just in time to give himself an NHL test ahead of the playoffs. His teammates know it’s a big game for Freddie and make sure to keep the Tkachuk away.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs vs Canadiens Game 1: The story in numbers

Did you even watch the game? Game one, I mean. That charming phrase takes on a whole new meaning now, because I did and yet, beyond that one power play where Auston Matthews tried to will the puck in the net, I don’t remember much. Puck over glass times three — I recall that. And the six on four that didn’t get it done at the end.
NHLSportsnet.ca

Quick Shifts: Why Canadiens must make Maple Leafs series nasty

A quick mix of the things we gleaned from the week of hockey, serious and less so, and rolling four lines deep. There is a disconnect between me and my golf clubs. 1. So many elements are lining up perfectly for the Toronto Maple Leafs playoffs — healthy bodies, an elite top six performing at its best, two rounds (minimum) of home ice, a dialed-in starting goalie — that it feels nitpicky to harp on the contender’s weakness.
NHLawesemo.com

Power Plays: NHL DFS Picks & Top Stacks for DraftKings + FanDuel with John Tavares | 4/29/21

The NHL regular season is winding down, but there are still huge slates to discuss, including this 10-gamer ahead tonight. Let the folks at Awesemo help out by providing some NHL DFS picks for DraftKings and FanDuel lineups tonight. The players listed below are here for any mix of reasons. It could be a good value by our premium NHL DFS projections, it could be low ownership via our NHL DFS ownership projections, or simply a player in a new role. Be sure to check our Premium Slack chat through the day for lineup changes or updates.
Hockey94.3 Jack FM

Leafs’ John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Tavares, 30, was checked by Canadiens defenseman Ben Chiarot midway through...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Maple Leafs’ John Tavares Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

We just had a horrifying moment in tonight’s Maple Leafs-Canadiens NHL playoff game involving Toronto center John Tavares. Midway through the first period of Game 1 this evening, Tavares was innocently checked to the ice near the blue line by Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot. The play was totally legal, and didn’t appear to be of any major concern.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs regular season report cards

It was a regular season like no other as the seven Canadian clubs battled it out amongst themselves for North Division supremacy, with the Leafs coming out on top at the end of the 56 game schedule. The team as a whole had an incredible season – arguably the best in franchise history – and it came on the backs of some fantastic individual performances.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.