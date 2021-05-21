Downtown Revitalization Plan Moves Forward
The Fairbury City Council approved a plan to upgrade and beautify the downtown area of Fairbury at the Council meeting on Tuesday, May 18. The City was awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the Nebraska Economic Development District to develop a Downtown Revitalization (DTR) Plan in November 2019. Last year, the City hired Miller and Associates Consulting Engineers, P.C., to perform the Downtown Revitalization Study.fairburyjournalnews.com