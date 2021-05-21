newsbreak-logo
Fairbury, NE

Downtown Revitalization Plan Moves Forward

 3 days ago

The Fairbury City Council approved a plan to upgrade and beautify the downtown area of Fairbury at the Council meeting on Tuesday, May 18. The City was awarded Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the Nebraska Economic Development District to develop a Downtown Revitalization (DTR) Plan in November 2019. Last year, the City hired Miller and Associates Consulting Engineers, P.C., to perform the Downtown Revitalization Study.

Nebraska tax collections fall below projections in April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Revenue collected slightly less in taxes than expected in April, according to state officials. April net tax collections were a reported $525 million, less than 1% below the certified forecast of $528 million. The lower-than-expected number was driven by individual income tax...
Fairbury City Administrator Resigns

Mayor Spencer Brown announced the resignation of Fairbury City Administrator Mary Renn at a meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, May 4. A date for her departure was not given but the Mayor indicated Renn would be staying on for a while, “She’s going to be leaving us but not anytime soon here. But just kind of sad to hear that. Mary has done a very, very good job for us.”
More Staff Changes At FPS

At a Board of Education meeting held Monday evening, May 10, the Fairbury Public School Board approved some additional changes to staff. Three resignations were approved for the end of the 2020/2021 school year: Emily Steinhoff, Travis Steinhoff and Trina Pettit. This makes a total of 12 departures for the year.
It Takes A Village

Serendipity has resulted in Jansen receiving a new playground. Shane Haley, Industrial Technology Instructor at Fairbury High School, lives in Jansen. While attending a village board meeting, the subject came up that a new playground was needed locally. “I offered and they put the funds together,” Haley said. SkillsUSA students...
Grant project upgrades computer equipment, tablets at Gardenside

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury long-term care facility is capitalizing on grant money to upgrade important computer equipment. Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside recently updated the It’s Never Too Late computer system. The system allows video calls with families, games and participation in activities for Gardenside residents. The facility upgraded the equipment for the program and added two tablets.
Fairbury City Administrator gives notice, will step down in three months

FAIRBURY, NE — The City of Fairbury is looking for a new city administrator. Mary Renn announced this week that she plans to leave her post as Fairbury city administrator this summer. Renn says she is resigning for personal reasons and is grateful to have served the City, the mayor and the city council. She will stay on in her current role for three months. Renn plans to remain in Fairbury.