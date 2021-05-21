Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court is Participating in National Problem-Solving Court Month in May

A courtroom is not a place where you expect to find scenes of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course it’s a Drug Court. This May, Drug Courts throughout Wisconsin will join nearly 4,000 such programs nationwide in celebrating National Drug Court Month. This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction will receive life saving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families, and find long term recovery. National Drug Court Month is a celebration of the lives restored by Drug Courts, and it sends the powerful message that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in need.