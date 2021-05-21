newsbreak-logo
Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court is Participating in National Problem-Solving Court Month in May

By Editorials
fairburyjournalnews.com
 3 days ago

Problem-Solving courts were developed across the United States in response to the 80% of crime fueled by drugs or alcohol and increasing prison populations. A priority of Nebraska Problem-Solving Courts has been to reduce recidivism and increase community safety through a comprehensive and coordinated court response. May is recognized as National Problem-Solving Court Month and the Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court is participating.

fairburyjournalnews.com
