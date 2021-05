COVID-19 Vaccinations are continuing throughout Nebraska, including in the Public Health Solutions (PHS) district, which includes Jefferson, Thayer, Gage, Saline and Fillmore counties. PHS will hold a vaccination clinic in Jefferson County at the Fairgrounds in Fairbury on Thursday, May 20, from noon to 6 p.m. Another clinic will be held in Fillmore County at the Fairgrounds in Geneva on Thursday, June 3, from noon to 6 p.m. Walk-in are welcome at both.