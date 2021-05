Aurora, Colo. (May 13, 2021) -- While news headlines report a lack of oxygen worldwide is affecting our ability to help critically ill COVID-19 patients, historically respiratory disease is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States (CDC). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say more than 12 million adults in the U.S. struggle to breathe every day and have been diagnosed with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Medication and oxygen therapy have been proven to help patients breathe easier and increase survival rates, yet, as many as 55% of patients don’t fully understand or follow medical instructions for treatment. Another problem reported in recent studies is that one-third of patients did not feel knowledgeable enough to operate oxygen equipment (Moy, 2019). New research by the University of Colorado College of Nursing could change that.