newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

BASF and RWE Plan To Cooperate on New Technologies for Climate Protection

By Featured Partner
DiversityInc
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally published at basf.com. BASF ranked No. 12 on The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list in 2021. On May 21, Dr. Martin Brudermüller (BASF) and Dr. Markus Krebber (RWE), accompanied by Chairman of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industries Union (IG BCE) Michael Vassiliadis, presented a project idea that shows how industrial production can become sustainable and future-proof. The project envisions an additional offshore wind farm with a capacity of 2 gigawatts (GW) to provide the Ludwigshafen chemical site with green electricity and enable CO2-free production of hydrogen. The aim is to electrify the production processes for basic chemicals, which are currently based on fossil fuels.

www.diversityinc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwe#Renewable Energy Sources#Energy Industry#Rwe#Basf Com#Ig Bce#Basf Se#Eeg#Innovative Technologies#Renewable Sources#Renewable Electricity#Renewable Energies#Industrial Production#Offshore Project Sites#Co2 Emissions#Offshore Wind#Industries#Petrochemicals#Export Opportunities#Fossil Fuels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industrymaritime-executive.com

Ørsted Launches Its First Renewable Hydrogen Project

Dan Jørgensen, Denmark's Minister for Climate, Energy, and Utilities, led the inauguration ceremony for Ørsted's groundbreaking H2RES project last week, marking the launch of onsite work on Ørsted's first-ever clean hydrogen project. The first hydrogen project will be located on the site of Ørsted's near shore wind farm Avedøre Holme...
Businessrenewablesnow.com

Germany's RWE, BASF present "Offshore-to-X" plan for chemical industry

May 21 (Renewables Now) - German chemicals producer BASF SE (ETR:BAS) will be pairing with energy major RWE AG (ETR:RWE) to realise a massive industrial plan that relies on offshore wind power generation and green hydrogen production. The two companies presented the "flagship lighthouse" project idea today as they entered...
Industrymining.com

Magna Mining set to achieve carbon neutrality in 2021

Canada’s Magna Mining (TSXV: NICU) has announced that by purchasing offset credits for all greenhouse gas emissions produced throughout the year, it is set to become one of the first carbon-neutral nickel exploration companies in the world. The Ontario-based firm said that it will be supporting the Niagara Escarpment Forest...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Mitsubishi Power And Iberdrola To Promote Renewable Solutions Including Green Hydrogen Aimed At Decarbonizing Industry

The companies will drive the development of green hydrogen projects, battery storage systems, and heat electrification solutions in different regions around the world. Teams of experts from both companies will be created to identify industrial-scale, carbon-free renewable energy generation and storage projects. Iberdrola and Mitsubishi Power have signed a collaboration...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

RWE and BASF plan $4.9 billion wind power project

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chemicals giant BASF and German utility RWE on Friday announced a potential 4 billion euro ($4.9 billion) offshore wind power project to cut emissions at Germany’s most energy-intensive industrial site. As part of the project, which depends on more favourable legislation, RWE plans to build a 2...
Energy IndustryWenatchee World

In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

LONDON — The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as...
Energy IndustryPosted by
AFP

G7 to end state financing for coal power plants this year

The Group of Seven wealthy nations on Friday agreed to end state financing of coal-fired power plants by the end of this year, and to "mostly decarbonise" electricity supplies in the 2030s. Ahead of a leaders meeting in Britain next month, G7 countries' climate and environment ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to limit keep temperature rises below 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050, following a two-day virtual meeting. Scientists say any increases beyond that will trigger uncontrollable climate change. "Recognising that continued global investment in unabated coal power generation is incompatible with keeping 1.5C within reach, we stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now," the ministers said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-BASF plans battery joint venture with China's Shanshan

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - German chemicals company BASF said it is setting up a joint venture with Chinese battery materials supplier Shanshan to manufacture a key component used in the lithium ion batteries that are in high demand thanks to the burgeoning market for electric cars. BASF said in...
Energy Industry4coffshore.com

BASF and RWE plan to power chemical plant with offshore wind

Representatives from BASF and RWE presented a project idea for industrial chemical production which includes the use of offshore wind energy. Dr. Martin Brudermüller (BASF) and Dr. Markus Krebber (RWE), accompanied by Chairman of the Mining, Chemical and Energy Industries Union (IG BCE) Michael Vassiliadis, unveiled the project which envisions an additional offshore wind farm with a capacity of 2 GW to provide the Ludwigshafen chemical site with green electricity and enable CO2-free production of hydrogen. The aim is to electrify the production processes for basic chemicals, which are currently based on fossil fuels.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Shell Shareholders Back Climate Plan Despite Criticism

Shareholders of oil and gas giant Royal Dutch Shell voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday in favour of its controversial climate strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and become carbon neutral by 2050. The plan sets targets but does not include a shift away from hydrocarbons that account for most of...
AgriculturePhys.org

Climate change adaptation requires new cultivars to protect food security

Global agriculture both is one of the major drivers of climate change and strongly affected by it. Rising temperatures are among the main reasons for yield reductions. Therefore, the agricultural sector is faced with the major challenge of adapting to climate change in order to ensure food security in the future. According to a new study carried out by international researchers, the use of locally adapted cultivars can significantly contribute to achieve this goal. The study was led by LMU geographer Dr. Florian Zabel.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BASF, RWE in partnership to cut green house gas emissions

German chemicals giant BASF (BASFn.DE) said on Monday it would form a strategic partnership with Germany's top utility RWE (RWEG.DE) for its long-term goal to achieve climate neutrality. BASF did not provide further details but said a press briefing would be held on the matter on Friday with the chief...
Businessshipinsight.com

New emission technology company plans crowd-funded expansion

Daphne Technology, a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, is raising finance through a crowdfunding operation to grow its emission technology solutions. Swiss-based Daphne Technology which has designed and patented solutions to reduce air and sea pollution for ships, has partnered with Crowdcube, the world’s largest equity crowdfunding platform, to offer a stake in the company to the public.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

RWE sees climate talks with new government not before early 2022

FRANKFURT, May 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s biggest power producer RWE expects meaningful discussions about tighter climate targets and faster coal plant closures not before early 2022, chief finance officer Michael Mueller said on Wednesday. Mueller said a new Berlin government needed to be formed after general elections in September, where...
Industrytricitytribuneusa.com

Leather Dyes & Chemicals Market and Ecosystem Assessment by Segmentation, Technology (Stahl, BASF, Lanxess, TFL, More)

The report provides an exhaustive calculation of the Leather Dyes & Chemicals comprising of industry chain structure, market drivers, opportunities, future roadmap, industry news analysis, industry policy analysis, market player profiles and strategies. In the introductory section this report will provide us a basic overview of Leather Dyes & Chemicals...
Energy Industryfa-mag.com

Sovereign Wealth Funds Invest In Climate Technology, Renewables

Sovereign wealth funds are upping their investments in the energy transition. The custodians of national wealth invested $2.3 billion in 2020 in sectors important to combating climate change, including forestry, renewable energy and so-called agritech, according to a report published Tuesday by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds, a network of sovereign funds from Abu Dhabi to Singapore. That’s more than double the $1.1 billion invested in 2019, IFSWF data show.
Industrymanometcurrent.com

Global Antifreeze Admixtures Product Trend – BASF, CICO Technologies Limited, Sika Group, Mapei,

Announced by MarketQuest.biz gives a clear idea about the market holding vital information regarding all the segments of the market. The report covers all the macro and micro factors that influence market growth. The report encompasses key aspects of the industry including growth size, market status, top trends, and forecast to 2026. Market segmentation by manufacturers, region, applications, and type is an integral part of this report. It highlights recent trends affecting the market and potential opportunities to drive growth prospects for the global Antifreeze Admixtures market.