Pleasant Grove, UT

Pleasant Grove baseball rolls through 6A super regionals with strong showing against Westlake

By Brandon Gurney Herald Correspondent
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasant Grove baseball coach Darrin Henry was hoping his team would show him something following a somewhat inauspicious end to the regular season. During the first two games of the playoffs, when team play matters most, the Viking players showed him exactly what he was looking for. The result of doing as much were resounding 14-3 and 10-2 wins over Westlake to advance them past the Super Regional round and into championship round play at Utah Valley University.

www.heraldextra.com
