Alecia Beth Moore, who most of us know as Pink, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter known for her acrobatic performances and take-no-sh*t attitude, says she had every intention of 2020 being more relaxed. Daughter Willow was back in school and son Jameson was gearing up to start preschool. Her husband, motocross competitor Carey Hart, was excited to refocus on his career. Pink herself? She had just wrapped up her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, and, after 156 performances in 18 months, she was entitled to taking it easy for a bit. “It’s kind of the year of the family,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2019.