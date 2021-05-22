newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Wake Forest Baseball claims series with 12-5 win over Pitt

By Les Johns
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLowder, who earned his fourth victory of the season on Friday, tossed five strong innings with four strikeouts and allowed just three runs. His performance was more than enough for the Demon Deacons (19-27, 9-22 ACC) as the offense outhit the Panthers (22-18, 16-16 ACC) 15-3, plating all 12 runs in a three-inning span. Over the course of their run, Wake Forest strung together clutch at-bats with their backs against the wall, scoring 10 of their runs with two outs.

