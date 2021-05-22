Wake Forest Baseball claims series with 12-5 win over Pitt

Both teams had issues creating separation all weekend long, but the Bruins used a big fourth inning Sunday afternoon to pull away and secure the series. No. 25 UCLA baseball (27-15, 14-10 Pac-12) took two out of three in a road series against Washington State (23-19, 10-14), letting the series opener slip away late Friday night before bouncing back with a comeback 7-6 victory Saturday and a runaway 16-7 win Sunday. It was the Bruins’ first series win outside of Los Angeles this season, and they weathered the wet turf in Pullman to improve to .500 on the road.