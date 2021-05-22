Wake Forest Baseball claims series with 12-5 win over Pitt
Lowder, who earned his fourth victory of the season on Friday, tossed five strong innings with four strikeouts and allowed just three runs. His performance was more than enough for the Demon Deacons (19-27, 9-22 ACC) as the offense outhit the Panthers (22-18, 16-16 ACC) 15-3, plating all 12 runs in a three-inning span. Over the course of their run, Wake Forest strung together clutch at-bats with their backs against the wall, scoring 10 of their runs with two outs.247sports.com