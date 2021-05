Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said death threats against members of Congress have doubled this year, with an overall increase of 118.7 from 2017 to 2020. Pittman said in March there was a 93.5 percent increase in threats against members of Congress in the first two months of 2021 compared to last year. Pittman testified again in April, saying threats have increased 65 percent in the first four months as compared to the same period in 2020.