newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbury, NE

Squirrels Continue To Cause Blackouts In Fairbury

By Editorials
fairburyjournalnews.com
 3 days ago

Fairbury experienced a widespread, but not city-wide, power outage Wednesday morning, May 19, beginning approximately 8:45 a.m. City Administrator Mary Renn told FJN, “A part in the sub-station by the power plant was faulty (aged and weathered) and needed to be replaced. There were a few switches that impacted quite a few areas, however it was not a city-wide event and the maximum duration of the outage was approximately 1 hour.”

fairburyjournalnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairbury, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
City
Fairbury, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squirrels#Fjn#City Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Donovan Endorf

Donovan Ray Endorf of Daykin, NE, the son of William H. and Laura Rohr Endorf was born on Sept. 25, 1942 in Friend, NE. He was called to his heavenly home on May 12, 2021 at Jefferson Community Hospital, Fairbury, NE at the age of 78 years, 7 months, and 17 days.
Nebraska Statemadison

Nebraska officials to move Lincoln public benefits office

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A longtime public benefits office in downtown Lincoln has started its move to a new location, state officials said Monday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said the office is moving from its current space in the Gold's Building at 1050 N Street to its new downtown spot at 246 South 14th Street. The new office will open on June 7.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Protesters gather in opposition of proposed health education standards

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- The Nebraska State School Board anticipates the approval of proposed health education standards by fall of this year. The standards create the framework for K-12 health education in Nebraska. Some parent groups, and even some state politicians, are voicing concern about portions of the proposed standards,...
Nebraska Statecorrections1.com

Neb. prisons set to relax COVID-19 restrictions

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services soon will begin relaxing standards put in place at the start of the pandemic for visitors and volunteers and allowing more activities at the state's prisons. "This is a huge step forward and one that is sure to be welcomed by...
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Esther Sand

Esther Pauline (Bush) Sand, born March 1, 1948, went home to be with her Savior May 15, 2021. She is survived by son Shawn Sand (Brenda) of Fairbury; daughter Melissa Shetler (Mark) of El Dorado Hills, CA; grandson Jacob Sand (Morgan) and great-grandson Jagger of Jansen; granddaughter Jessica Doran (Tyler) and great-granddaughter Navi of Fairbury. Esther was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former husband Jim Sand of Endicott and her half-brother Alan Bush (Kim) of Fairbury as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Jefferson County, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

A New Face On The Force

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office's latest recruit, Deputy Nathan Van Anne, was sworn in by Jefferson County Court Judge Linda Bauer on Wednesday, May 12. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Environmentfairburyjournalnews.com

Fairbury Journal News

As Nebraskans like to say, “It’s not the heat; it’s the humidity.”. Actually, this time, it’s both. “We’re basically going into a pattern,” said state climatologist Al Dutcher. “But early last week, with the impending heat, we began seeing models that would bring us a ‘dome of doom.’”
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Loren Specht

Loren Specht of Fairbury will turn 80 on May 24th, 2021. To honor the occasion, his children; Chris Specht (Gayle) of Beatrice; Holly Kunc of Hebron; Heather Ruhkamp (Dave) of Home, Kansas; and Melissa Miller (Brad) of Manaus, Brazil, are requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to Loren Specht; 901 Ward Ave; Fairbury, NE 68352.
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Chester Veatch

Chester E. Veatch, 75 of Fairbury, passed away November 11, 2020 in Fairbury. He was born March 5, 1945 to Alfred & Annie (Wiens) Veatch in Fairbury. PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
Fairbury, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Letter to the Editor

The following is my personal opinion and is written as such. Some community members, former Instructors, and with the support of the local media, an anonymous instructor have all recently made allegations against Fairbury Public Schools (FPS). Some of these allegations will be considered as you read on. As a...
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Grant project upgrades computer equipment, tablets at Gardenside

FAIRBURY, NE — A Fairbury long-term care facility is capitalizing on grant money to upgrade important computer equipment. Jefferson Community Health & Life Gardenside recently updated the It’s Never Too Late computer system. The system allows video calls with families, games and participation in activities for Gardenside residents. The facility upgraded the equipment for the program and added two tablets.
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Fairbury doctor appears on popular national podcast

FAIRBURY, NE — A southeast Nebraska doctor is getting national exposure through a popular podcast. Dr. Brett Wergin is a family medicine specialist at Jefferson Community Health and Life in Fairbury. He was a guest on the “Today, Explained” podcast, a daily news explainer created by Vox. Wergin appeared on the “Can we get to 70%” episode published on Wednesday.
Fairbury, NEfairburyjeffs.org

Digging In…

First-hand Accounts of Teaching and Learning in Fairbury Public Schools. Our Spanish Club volunteers this morning. Thank you Ethan, Gavin, Jacob, and Zane We know that recycling is necessary to care for the Earth. (Mrs. Johnson) Intro to Business class presented their International Business Projects today. (Mrs. Melissa Dux) This...
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Fairbury City Administrator gives notice, will step down in three months

FAIRBURY, NE — The City of Fairbury is looking for a new city administrator. Mary Renn announced this week that she plans to leave her post as Fairbury city administrator this summer. Renn says she is resigning for personal reasons and is grateful to have served the City, the mayor and the city council. She will stay on in her current role for three months. Renn plans to remain in Fairbury.
Jefferson County, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Roger Schoenrock Is May Veteran Of The Month

Roger Schoenrock was honored as Jefferson County’s Veteran of the Month for May, 2021, at a ceremony held at the Jefferson County Courthouse, on Tuesday, May 4, prior to the County Commissioner’s meeting. At age 20 while living in Jefferson County, Schoenrock voluntarily joined the Navy at the Recruiting Office...
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Commissioners will keep search for next sheriff internal

FAIRBURY, NE — The next Jefferson County Sheriff will come from inside the department. The Jefferson County Commissioners established the search process to replace outgoing Sheriff Matthew Schultz in their meeting on Tuesday. Schultz announced last week that he’s leaving the position after only five months on the job. His last day is May 15.
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Roger Schoenrock recognized as Jefferson County Veteran of the Month

FAIRBURY, NE - At age 20 while living in Jefferson County, Roger Schoenrock voluntarily joined the Navy at the Recruiting Office in Beatrice, Nebraska. He spent 12 weeks of Basic Training at San Diego, California. His Advanced Individual Training at Memphis, Tennessee consisted of six months of Aviation Schooling. His...
Fairbury, NENews Channel Nebraska

Thyran "Kay" Pavlicek

Thyran “Kay” Pavlicek was born on May 18, 1945, in Beatrice, NE to Edward Vorderstrasse and Dorothy (Hohensee) Vorderstrasse, the oldest of 4 children. She grew up on a farm north of Fairbury and spent her childhood on the farm going to East Bower School District 62 east of the farmstead.
Beatrice, NEfairburyjournalnews.com

Colton Snook

Colton Thaine Snook, 31, of Beatrice, joined his heavenly father Wednesday, April 28, 2021. He was born December 6, 1989 in Grand Island at St. Francis Hospital. Colton graduated from Fairbury High School and Southeast Community College, Lincoln, with an associate degree in computer aided drafting design. He worked for Nebraska Department of Transportation, in Lincoln, on traffic design. Colton loved music, was an amazing songwriter and was lead guitar for Monsters at Bay of Fairbury.