Squirrels Continue To Cause Blackouts In Fairbury
Fairbury experienced a widespread, but not city-wide, power outage Wednesday morning, May 19, beginning approximately 8:45 a.m. City Administrator Mary Renn told FJN, “A part in the sub-station by the power plant was faulty (aged and weathered) and needed to be replaced. There were a few switches that impacted quite a few areas, however it was not a city-wide event and the maximum duration of the outage was approximately 1 hour.”fairburyjournalnews.com