Squirrels Continue To Cause Blackouts In Fairbury

Esther Pauline (Bush) Sand, born March 1, 1948, went home to be with her Savior May 15, 2021. She is survived by son Shawn Sand (Brenda) of Fairbury; daughter Melissa Shetler (Mark) of El Dorado Hills, CA; grandson Jacob Sand (Morgan) and great-grandson Jagger of Jansen; granddaughter Jessica Doran (Tyler) and great-granddaughter Navi of Fairbury. Esther was anxiously awaiting the arrival of two more great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her former husband Jim Sand of Endicott and her half-brother Alan Bush (Kim) of Fairbury as well as numerous nieces and nephews.