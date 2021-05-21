newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

REVIEW: ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 2, Episode 2 – “Typecasting”

By Nicolas Soto
butwhythopodcast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series continues with its second episode, “Typecasting.” In last week’s episode, the Wildcats all gather at Ashlyn’s (Julia Lester) for a New Years Eve party. Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) struggles with telling Ricky (Joshua Bassett) that she is moving to Denver and ultimately blurts it out at the party. Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) announces that the cast will be competing for a prestigious art award after an awkward run-in with her former boyfriend. Rather than having High School Musical 2 as the spring musical, Miss Jenn announces that the next musical they’ll be performing is Beauty and the Beast.

butwhythopodcast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julia Lester
Person
Olivia Rose Keegan
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Kate Reinders
Person
Larry Saperstein
Person
Sofia Wylie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Musical 2#Episodes#Typecasting#East High#Film School#Performance Art#High School Musical#Big Red#Hsmtmts Season 2#Wildcats#Musical Numbers#Singing#Auditions#Stand Out Performances#Miss Jenn#Manga#Beauty And The Beast#Denver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
News Break
Disney
Related
EntertainmentHerald-Dispatch

Angela Henderson-Bentley: Soapy writing brings the fun in 'High School Musical' series

A lot has changed since we last saw the theater kids from East High. There have been number one songs, alleged love triangles, diss tracks about exes — and that’s just behind the camera. But what hasn’t changed is the excellent music and outstanding soapy writing that make “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” so much fun and such a welcomed return to my television.
TV & VideosThrillist

How Olivia Rodrigo's Off-Screen Drama Plays Into the New Season of 'High School Musical'

The "Drivers License" singer is poised to be the next big pop star with juicy songs about her crappy ex. When High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiered on Disney+ back in November 2019, it featured a bunch of young, fresh-faced talent who were largely unknown to the general public. The series created by Tim Federle was a cheeky, winky homage to the franchise that turned Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stars. It wasn't a reboot, but a show about a high school where High School Musical was shot doing a production of High School Musical. As it goes into Season 2, the stakes have changed, and not just for the characters. Now High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars someone who is on the verge of becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet.
TV & VideosElite Daily

40 'High School Musical' Series Nini Quotes When You Want Something New On Insta

When Olivia Rodrigo isn't driving through the suburbs or getting strawberry ice cream in Malibu, she's starring in Disney+'s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Her character, Nini, really broke free in Season 1 as Gabriella in her school's production of High School Musical. Despite dealing with a love triangle and drama, Nini finished out the season really putting her own dreams first. As someone with big goals and aspirations, you can really relate with a bunch of Nini quotes from the High School Musical series.
Moviesdailybruin.com

Q&A: Actors discuss future of ‘High School Musical’ franchise in roundtable event

School is back in session, Wildcats. Premiering Friday on Disney+, season two of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” drops back in on the East High School students as they get ready to stage a production of “Beauty and the Beast” for their spring musical. But in doing so, they’ll have to go head-to-head with their rival North High School to win a prestigious and cutthroat theater competition.
TV & Videosd23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 87 | Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein on the Second Season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 33:26. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | TuneIn. A new Halloween-themed Disney After Hours BOO BASH is coming to Magic Kingdom park, the latest restaurants to join the reopening list at Disneyland Resort, True Colors Symphony orchestra creates an inclusive musical world at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, The Lion King and Aladdin set their Broadway return dates, Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 renewed, Freeform’s summer slate announced, Muppets Haunted Mansion Halloween special premieres this fall on Disney+, new original series Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts will debut on Disney+, Marvel Studios’ Loki new debut date, Alice’s Wonderland Bakery is slated to debut in 2022 on Disney Junior, and Florence + The Machine record “Call Me Cruella,” a new original song for the film Cruella. Plus, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series stars Julia Lester and Larry Saperstein break down season two from show-mances and scene-stealers to making Beauty and the Beast.
EntertainmentA.V. Club

Disney Plus’ High School Musical series graduates beyond its source material

From the beginning, Disney+’s musical dramedy High School Musical: The Musical: The Series had a number of obstacles to clear before skeptics would deem it a success—that is, beyond its cumbersome name. First, it had to find a fresh perspective on a wildly popular movie trilogy after a decade-long cooling period. Then, it had to convince old and new fans alike that there was an interesting story beyond the growing pains of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez.
Theater & DanceElite Daily

90 'High School Musical' Series-Inspired Group Chat Names Meant For Wildcats

Just like the Wildcats, you and your besties are "all in this together." You text each other nonstop, whether it's to send funny memes or make plans to hang out. You might even have a group chat going on right now to plan how you're all going to watch Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. If that's the case, you'll need some High School Musical series-inspired group chat names to keep your convo on theme.
Theater & DanceCosmopolitan

Watch the Stars of 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Learn TikTok Routines in 60 Seconds

Alas. Finally, the dark clouds have parted and there's sunshine is on the horizon. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is officially back for season 2. The whole East Side High gang has returned for more ballads, tongue-in-cheek moments, and obviously those extravagant dance numbers. I can't think of a more appropriate group to do our TikTok Challenge Challenge.
EntertainmentThe Tab

Which ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ character would be in your college?

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is a modern take on the iconic High School Musical film trilogy. Who doesn’t love a 2006 throwback with a 2021 twist? Season two of the Disney+ show has just launched, and the Wildcat nostalgia is hitting hard. It’s kind of like being in an alternate reality in which we’re reliving our collective childhoods… But a more interesting alternate reality would be the Wildcats studying at Lancaster University rather than East High. If that were the case which college would each of the characters be in?
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

High School Musical Star Joshua Bassett Shares His Secret To Recreating Zac Efron's Iconic 'Bet On It' Moves For The Series

Minor spoilers are ahead for the Season 2 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. If Zac Efron’s “Bet On It” solo dance on a golf course in High School Musical 2 doesn’t live in your head rent free, did you even grow up in Disney Channel’s heyday? Nearly 15 years later, the iconic moment has been memed, gif-ed in every which way. And in Friday’s Season 2 premiere of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Joshua Bassett did a major callback to the number.
Theater & Dancedigitalspy.com

High School Musical stars to reunite in Christmas movie

There some exciting news for the Chad and Taylor stans out there: the High School Musical stars are set to reunite as love interests once more. Corbin Bleu (who played Chad Danforth in the Disney Channel trilogy) and Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) are the stars of the upcoming holiday flick A Christmas Dance Reunion.
MoviesDecider

‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Julia Lester “Freaked Out” When She Learned Her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Role

We finally know who’s going to be Belle in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ take on Beauty and the Beast. And as perfect as the casting is, there’s a good chance you wouldn’t expect it. Series star Julia Lester opened up to Decider about what it was like when she found out that she was going to play an actual Disney princess on Disney+.
Entertainmentj-14.com

ExclusiveWatch the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Stars Read Texts From Their Moms

There’s nothing funnier than text messages with your mom, just ask the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast! Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Andrew Barth Feldman, Roman Banks and Olivia Rose Keegan caught up with J-14 exclusively and read the last thing their mothers sent them. Prepare to LOL! Be sure to watch the video above and stream High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 on Disney+, out now.