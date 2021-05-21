Your First Look at the Magical Girls of Save Yourself! #1
Today, BOOM! Studios revealed the first look at Save Yourself! #1, the first issue in a truly magical new four-issue original series from the team behind Pandora’s Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical), artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond), and letterer Jim Campbell, that’s perfect for fans who grew up loving magical girls and are ready to step up and save the world, no matter who they have to face, available in June 2021.butwhythopodcast.com