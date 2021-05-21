Your First Look at the Magical Girls of Save Yourself! #1

We can’t believe it’s June already either. And if you thought you couldn’t catch up with all the new TV shows and movies on streaming up until now, brace yourself, because June is going to be packed. There are exciting new shows, returning seasons, films to watch at home... But also, theaters have reopened and some films will be debuting both at home and on the big screen. Also, if cinema is what you’re really looking forward to, don’t miss our Summer Movie Preview, where we talk about some of our most highly anticipated summertime movies.