Your First Look at the Magical Girls of Save Yourself! #1

By Kerri Guillette
butwhythopodcast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, BOOM! Studios revealed the first look at Save Yourself! #1, the first issue in a truly magical new four-issue original series from the team behind Pandora’s Legacy, writer Bones Leopard (Identical), artists Kelly & Nichole Matthews (Just Beyond), and letterer Jim Campbell, that’s perfect for fans who grew up loving magical girls and are ready to step up and save the world, no matter who they have to face, available in June 2021.

The girl isn’t gone. There’s one on the train, and there’s another in the window. “Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller, is the latest adaptation in a run on female-led thrillers that have gone from page to screen with their intriguingly vague titles intact. Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” kicked off a mini-craze that, in movie form at least, began promisingly. David Fincher's adaptation — an engrossingly dark inquiry into marriage — is still the best of the bunch. But that’s not saying much considering the knockoffs that have followed.