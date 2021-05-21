REVIEW: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Is A Solid, If Underdeveloped Thriller
Those Who Wish Me Dead is a neo-Western thriller directed and co-written by Taylor Sheridan, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a smokejumper haunted by a conflagration that claimed the lives of three teenagers, which she blames herself for. Soon Hannah's path crosses with a young boy named Connor (Finn Little), whose father is killed after gathering incriminating evidence on a mine boss. Together, Hannah and Connor race to stay one step ahead of a pair of assassins (Aiden Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) and the elements themselves, including a massive storm and a raging forest fire.