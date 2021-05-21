newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REVIEW: ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Is A Solid, If Underdeveloped Thriller

By Collier "CJ" Jennings
butwhythopodcast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose Who Wish Me Dead is a neo-Western thriller directed and co-written by Taylor Sheridan, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. Hannah (Angelina Jolie) is a smokejumper haunted by a conflagration that claimed the lives of three teenagers, which she blames herself for. Soon Hannah’s path crosses with a young boy named Connor (Finn Little), whose father is killed after gathering incriminating evidence on a mine boss. Together, Hannah and Connor race to stay one step ahead of a pair of assassins (Aiden Gillen and Nicholas Hoult) and the elements themselves, including a massive storm and a raging forest fire.

butwhythopodcast.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Nicholas Hoult
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Those Who Wish Me Dead#Television#Yellowstone#Films#Living Dead#Action Comics#Film Projects#Paramount#Neo Western#Hbo Max#Finn Little#Underdeveloped Thriller#Dead Rating#Genre Projects#Flashbacks#Skilled Assassins#Theaters#Coldly Efficient Hitmen#Reviews#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesAced Magazine

‘THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD” Fire and Brimstone

As the film opens firefighter Hannah (Angelina Jolie) keeps reliving a memory of what she thinks was a mistake that has stuck with her ever since. After acting out she has been assigned to a fire tower in a forest until she can pull herself together. In the meantime, Owen (Jake Weber) is on the run with his son Connor (Finn Little) from hired killers and they’re headed for the same forest that Hannah oversees. The two hitmen on the trail of Owen are cold blooded killers Jack (Aidan Gillen) and Patrick (Nicholas Hoult) and will stop at nothing to take out Own and his son as well.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Angelina Jolie Gets the Job Done in Those Who Wish Me Dead

In a recent interview, the actor, director, and global celebrity Angelina Jolie said that she has been “doing a few acting jobs” of late, rather than pursuing her passion for directing. She’s had changes in her family structure, she said, and thus needs to be home more than a huge directing gig would allow. Her new film Those Who Wish Me Dead (in theaters and on HBO Max, May 14) is one of those acting jobs, which Jolie approaches with efficient professionalism. It may be just a gig necessitated by the whims of life and family, but she tackles it with thorough determination and commitment.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead is Very Much Alive

One hallmark of writer-director Taylor Sheridan’s style is to showcase wide open vistas. Sicario focused on the ungovernable Mexican-Texas border. Hell Or High Water drilled down and emphasized desolate, brush-filled Texas towns. His TV series’ Yellowstone details the collision between massive Montana ranches and native Indian reservations. Now, Those Who Wish Me Dead uses the dense, mountainous, wooded lands as a stand-in for Montana. “I really like these big, wide open spaces,” says young main character Connor Casserly (Finn Little) at one point. It’s hard not to.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’: Taylor Sheridan’s Angelina Jolie-Led Heartland Firefighter Thriller Has Surprisingly Little To Say [Review]

In a rapid-fire six-year period, tall, square-jawed Midwestern writer/director Taylor Sheridan became the auteur of Forgotten America, with all the good and bad baggage that brand carries. 2015’s drug cartel movie “Sicario” is grim and problematic, but hyper taut thanks to Denis Villeneuve. 2016’s “Hell or High Water” good ol’ boys Western crime thriller was nominated for Oscar’s Best Picture and Best Screenplay. And despite a white savior trope in the world of Native Americans and its troubled history of reservations, 2017’s “Wind River,” (his second directorial effort), is a soulful, gripping crime thriller (reminding us Jeremy Renner can act, to boot). Subsequent efforts have been less successful, less nuanced, and more odious in their pro-American aggression, seemingly anti-BIPOC mien (“Sicario 2,” “Without Remorse”), but within that period, Sheridan quietly launched the Midwestern farm ranch drama “Yellowstone” (a massive ratings hit for CBS/Paramount), and soon became the Martin Scorsese of Paramount+ (they’ll essentially greenlight anything he does now, and two ‘Yellowstone’ spin-offs are in the works).
Moviesfilminquiry.com

THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD: Nature Always Bites Back

With the 2021 Those Who Wish Me Dead, director Taylor Sheridan, along with his co-writers, didn’t just craft a survival thriller. They put their anger towards the corruption and social hierarchies, which threaten to ravage the American wilderness like an unforgiving parasite. Following in the footsteps of Sicario (2015), Hell or High Water (2016), and Wind River (2017), Sheridan is interested in the American landscape as its own character.
TV & VideosHBO Watch

How To Watch “Those Who Wish Me Dead” on HBO Max!

Those Who Wish Me Dead sees the return of Angelina Jolie to the big screen as an action star. She has, of course, done well as Maleficent as recently as 2019 and has left her voice to some animals (The One and Only Ivan) and animation (Kung Fu Panda 3) but hasn’t done big action since 2010’s Salt. That changes with this action-thiller, Those Who Wish Me Dead, based on the novel of the same name by Michael Koryta. It is just one of sixteen crime or supernatural novels ther author has written since 2004 but the first to be optioned to film. The movie is a part of WarnerMedia’s Same-Day Premieres. It opened in available cinemas on Friday, May 14, 2021 and uploaded to HBO Max the same day. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the streaming service. It runs through June 14, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now.
MoviesDen of Geek

Those Who Wish Me Dead Ending Explained

This article contains Those Who Wish Me Dead spoilers. You can read our spoiler-free review here. What’s on the piece of paper? Why exactly do Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult want this Connor kid dead so badly? The ending of Taylor Sheridan’s Those Who Wish Me Dead is purposefully vague about what all this killing was about. But as a news crew approaches the young lad, played by Finn Little, it becomes clear he is going to tell a story that a lot of shadowy people wanted to keep hidden.
Moviessolzyatthemovies.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead: A Tale of Survival

Those Who Wish Me Dead is another gripping thriller on one level but it’s also a tale of survival and what we do when we face the odds. The film runs just over an hour and a half but you’re never not on the edge of the seat. It’s thrilling until the very end. I wouldn’t necessarily say that this is a starring vehicle for Angelina Jolie. Jolie might be the first-billed but this film is a true ensemble thriller.
Movieswhattowatch.com

'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Review: Too much fake fire, not enough real creativity

An incredible pedigree of talent behind and in front of the camera can't elevate this silly, formulaic thriller into anything substantial. The pedigree of acting and filmmaking talent in Those Who Wish Me Dead is undeniable — cowriter and director Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water) cinematographer Ben Richardson (Mare of Easttown), and a cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Jon Bernthal, Aidan Gillen, Nicholas Hoult and Jake Weber. But this adaptation of Michael Kortya’s novel of the same, which Kortya helped write, is one of the silliest movies I’ve seen in a long time — that much moreso because of the gravitas of its cast and crew. The common refrain goes ‘no one sets out to make a bad movie,’ but there are too many good people involved for this to be one, as Jolie clumsily navigates her way through this redemption story about a traumatized firefighter protecting a boy from assassins while a wildfire ravages the countryside. Her interest alone may have gotten the project greenlit, but whatever enthusiasm Jolie may have once had for the material gets unceremoniously snuffed out thanks to cryptic plotting, questionable science and too many bad CGI-fire special effects for a movie that uses so many of them.
MoviesBox Office Mojo

Chris Rock Takes On The 'Saw' Franchise In ‘Spiral’, Warner Releases Taylor Sheridan/Angelina Jolie Thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’

The summer movie season continues on its road to recovery and normalcy, with four new wide releases hitting screens. Still, studios are holding back their big guns for now, as roughly one-third of theaters remain closed and capacity restrictions remain in place at many locations. The past few months have shown promising box office results from films such as Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, and Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, but it may still take some time before the box office returns to its former glory, with the major test coming over Memorial Day weekend when Cruella and A Quiet Place Part II face off.
MoviesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Those Who Wish Me Dead:' A Montana-Set Thriller from 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan has proven time and time again that he is the master of the modern western. Not only is he the creator of the hit series Yellowstone, but he's also written the widely applauded films Sicario, Hell or High Water, and Wind River. His latest undertaking, Those Who Wish Me Dead, is based on the novel by Michael Koryta and is currently streaming on HBO Max. Set in the Montana wilderness, it's an explosive thriller that will keep you entertained the entire way through. Sheridan directs the film as well as co-wrote the screenplay with Koryta and Charles Leavitt so you know it has the same level of action and drama as his other projects.
MoviesThe News-Gazette

The Screening Room | 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' a phoned-in disappointment

Chuck Koplinski is The News-Gazette's film critic. His email is chuckkoplinski@gmail.com and you can follow him on Twitter (@ckoplinski). Ostensibly a remake of the 1993 Sylvester Stallone actioner “Cliffhanger,” Taylor Sheridan’s disappointing “Those Who Wish Me Dead” does little right while keeping originality at arm’s length. Obvious and dull, the...
MoviesJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-1 05-12

"THOSE WHO WISH ME DEAD" Four stars Hannah ...... Angelina Jolie Connor ...... Finn Little Ethan ....... Jon Bernthal Jack ........ Aidan Gillen Patrick ..... Nicholas Hoult. New Line Cinema presents a film directed by Taylor Sheridan and written by Sheridan, Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt, based on Koryta's book. Rated R (for strong violence, and language throughout). Running time: 100 minutes. Opens Friday in theaters and on HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Star Angelina Jolie Opens Up About ‘Huge Amount of Respect’ for Firefighters After Portraying One

Angelina Jolie discovered new admiration for firefighters as she trained to play one in her new movie Those Who Wish Me Dead. Jolie’s character is Hannah Farber. In the movie, she’s a reclusive smokejumper who retreats to a lonely tower in Montana. It’s been a year since she misjudged the wind as she tried to fight a giant fire. She’s still gutted and tentative. Then, she discovers a young boy who is trying to escape a couple of assassins who just killed his father.