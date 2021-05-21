newsbreak-logo
Upcoming Punderworld Original Graphic Novel Offers A Romantic Retelling Of The Hades & Persephone Myth

By Kerri Guillette
butwhythopodcast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImage Comics announced that fan-favorite creator Linda Šejić will offer readers a romantic retelling of the Hades and Persephone myth in the forthcoming original graphic novel, Punderworld. This fresh take on the Greek tale will follow the couple’s love-struck misadventures with contemporary sensibilities this August from Image/Top Cow. Originally published...

butwhythopodcast.com
