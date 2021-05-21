newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Mega Man – The Wily Wars Available For Pre-Order For… Sega Genesis!?

By Josh Speer
heypoorplayer.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMega Man – The Wily Wars was a neat little piece of Mega Man history that most of us, very sadly, never got to play. Fortunately, all of that’s about to change! …So long as you’re the type of person that’s held on to their older consoles, anyway. Strictly Limited...

www.heypoorplayer.com
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘NieR Re[in]carnation’ Now Available for Pre-Order with an Expected November 6th Release Date

It was just over a year ago during a 10th anniversary livestream event celebrating the release of the original NieR that Square Enix announced a new spin-off title for mobile devices called NieR Re[in]carnation, which is kind of funny since NieR itself is a spin-off of the Drakengard series. So, a spin-off of a spin-off. I dig it. Square Enix released a few different trailers for the game over the course of last year and confirmed in September that the game would be getting a wider release outside of Japan, with a full English dub and localization confirmed just this past February ahead of the game’s Japanese launch.
Technologymajornelson.com

The Last Kids On Earth And The Staff Of Doom Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Battle hordes of zombies and monsters in The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom, a semi open world action RPG that tells a new story in the post-apocalyptic town of Wakefield. Playing as teen survivors Jack, Quint, June or Dirk, you’ll explore zombie-infested streets on your quest to stop Malondre, a powerful adversary from obtaining the Staff of Doom. When you are surrounded by enemies, use your heroes’ unique combat skills to defend the tree house. Summon sorcerer Bardle, warrior Skaelka and other allies for help in battle. Craft upgrades to strengthen your abilities, the treehouse, and getaway vehicle Big Mama. Up to 4 players can tackle the story together in couch co-op or take on waves of enemies in Horde Mode. Can you defeat giant bosses from the animated series, including an all-new enemy, Malondre? Choose your hero Play as the tornado of cool Jack, self-made scientist Quint, the cool and sarcastic June or Dirk, the tough guy who loves tending his garden. Play with up to three family and friends in couch co-op and feel just like you’re the Last Kids on Earth! Become legendary Start out as a scrappy survivor but find the right blueprints and resources and you’re ready to craft! Upgrade your equipment, abilities, the treehouse, and your getaway car Big Mama to Legendary levels of power. Summon your allies You may be the Last Kids on Earth, but you’re not alone in the fight to survive! Summon canine monster Rover, horned ogre Biggun, Skaelka the warrior, and the sword-wielding sorcerer Bardle. You can even upgrade your allies’ attacks, damage radius, speed and more.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

NieR Reincarnation Available For Pre-Registration

NieR Reincarnation is the next game in the depressing and weird world of the Drakengard spin off. NieR Reincarnation is a free to play mobile game supported by microtransactions. This title launched in Japan in February and today it became available for pre-registration on Google Play and the iOS App Stores. A release date hasn’t officially been announced but the mobile store fronts put an expected date of November 6 of this year. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is the most recent NieR release, and more details of what one can find in that universe can be read in our review.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Channeling Beyblade, Spiral Warrior now available to pre-register on iOS

After the success of Spiral Warrior on Android, the team at Electronic Soul is venturing into the iOS App Store with their game. It features anime aesthetics and RPG elements. Spiral Warrior gives players the power to customize the components of their Spirals, offering an unlimited number of combinations that significantly increase its battle value as they work to discover the optimal variety of the Battle Cap, Weight Ring, and Driver. Once players are content with how their Spiral looks on paper, it’s time to get it in the ring to see how it performs against other spinners.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 controllers incoming, pre-order now

Sony has anounced a pair of new PS5 gamepad colors. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red PS5 DualSense controllers offer an alternative to the standard white color scheme, which matches the PlayStation 5 console itself. Both of the controllers are available to pre-order in the US right now. Where to...
Video GamesSiliconera

Phantasy Star Online 2 Road to New Genesis Campaign Now Available

Leading up to the release of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, a special campaign is coming to Phantasy Star Online 2. The campaign will allow players to obtain unique cosmetic items for a limited time in . Additionally, returning players will be able to receive special rewards for returning to the game during this period. The Phantasy Star Online 2 Road to New Genesis campaign will begin on March 12, 2021. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Andro Dunos II Available for Pre-Order on 3DS, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Dreamcast

PixelHeart have announced pre-orders for the physical version of retro shoot ’em up Andro Dunos II on modern consoles systems and Dreamcast are now available. The original Andro Dunos launched in 1992 for Japanese arcades, Neo Geo, Neo Geo CD, and Dreamcast; and tasked players with defending Earth from alien invasion. Players could cycle between four different weapons, and can “spend” a level of a weapon’s upgrade to launch charge shots.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Unique Post-Apocalyptic Survival Game ’60 Seconds! Reatomized’ is Heading to Mobile Next Week and Available for Pre-Order Now

60 Seconds! from developer Robot Gentleman is an extremely clever strategy survival game that was originally released on desktop way back in 2015. The premise is that the nuclear apocalypse is on its way, and you have exactly 60 seconds to rush around your house and gather up any supplies you might need as well as round up your family members and head down into the bomb shelter. The twist is that your house layout is randomly generated each game, so you never quite know where things are and, well, if you can’t find little Timmy within that 60 seconds because you don’t know which room he’s in then I guess that means more rations for the rest of you down in the bomb shelter, eh? This initial 60 second resource-gathering mode gets your heart pounding, but it’s once you’re down in the bomb shelter where things get really interesting. This is when things turn more strategic as you make decisions based on rationing out your food and supplies, heading up to the surface to scout things out, and more.
Video GamesSiliconera

Final Fantasy XIV Vinyl LP Box Available for Pre-Order

Square Enix will release a collection of vinyl LPs based off of Final Fantasy XIV. The set contains vinyl LPs for: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. The vinyl set is currently available for pre-order, costing $99.99, and will ship out on August 31, 2021. Each vinyl LP comes...
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Cosmic Top Secret Available Now for Pre-Order

Cosmic Top Secret game director Trine Laier turned her investigation on her parent’s work in the Intelligence into a unique video game. Packaging tons of real stories and assets into a unique visual and gaming experience, the title won multiple awards and inspired the creation of a life-size event at the Cold War Museum of Denmark.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl Pre-Orders Now Live

Adequate anti-heroes, Jay and Silent Bob [Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith] appear in the latest Jay and Silent Bob: Mall Brawl trailer to announce pre-orders are now live!. The companion game to upcoming Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch sees Jay and his heterosexual life-partner take on countless thugs in a shopping mall!
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

Games Workshop Pre-Orders: Pricing & Links – Vampire Weekend

The Soulblight Gravelords are here and they are ready to start some dynasties – in blood! Come see what’s up for Pre-orders. Strictly limited to 700 copies, this edition is only available while stocks last. It features a soft-touch cover with a cloth spine, gilt-edged pages, and a ribbon marker.
Video Gamesslickdeals.net

New PS5 Red and Black DualSense Controllers are Available for Pre-Order

Sony is releasing two new color schemes for its DualSense PS5 controller next month. The new controllers will ship on June 11th when you buy directly from PlayStation, and on June 18th when you purchase from other retailers. Sony shocked the world when it revealed a startling, white-centric color scheme...