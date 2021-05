More often than not, the defining factor in an ARPG that makes it stand out is its combat. Nier Automata, Devil May Cry, Darksiders, Dark Souls. There are tons out there that all offer a different take on the genre. Scarlet Nexus is an upcoming ARPG from Bandai Namco, and after spending a fair amount of time with it, the combat is yet another example of how to make encounters with the enemy a thrill every step of the way. It features an original concept with inspiration straight from the likes of Akira. It oozes style, but has plenty of substance to keep players engaged.