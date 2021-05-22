newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Re: Monte

tigernet.com
 1 day ago

Rumor he will resign. Known former and current that don’t care. Guess rally cats get a new coach too. Sad times at the Doug. What names would you like to see us go after?

www.tigernet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tigerpulse#Guess Rally Cats#Rally#Sad Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennisstardem.com

THEY'RE BACK

The state championships are back. The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Board of Control on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted in favor of a proposal that would return spring state championships to Maryland for the first time since 2019. “I’m glad for the kids,” St. Michaels High athletic director and head...
Benson, MNSwift County Monitor

Kallstrom and Peterson lead track teams at Monte

The Benson-KMS boys and girls track and field teams both placed third at the BOLD Invitational last week. Morris Area easily won both team titles with Melrose placing second in the girls’ meet and Montevideo earning second in the boys competition. Greta Lundquist earned the lone title for the girls team in the discus (80-3), while the boys team had firsts by Abe Peterson in the 400 meter dash (54.47), by Jacob Gareis in the 1600 meter run (5:15.24), and by the 1600 and 3200 meter relay teams.
Sportstigernet.com

Re: Why when we win we get a clip on Monte’s

I have about given up expecting change. I have spent hours watching this team do a ground hog day over and over. In this series we had 36 Ks ( Grice had 8), 7 errors and 28 lob. Base running and just lost of focus is horrible. Year after year Monte has dished up the same old mediocrity. Not a tournament team and no development. Why was Parker taken out today?
EducationHerald-Times

And they're off!

1. The Bedford Middle School seventh-grade runners take off on the start of their 5k run Friday. Seventh- and eighth-graders participated in 5k runs Friday morning, with the start being at the intersection 14th and N Streets. There were separate categories for runners, run/walkers and walkers. 2. The Bedford Middle...
Sportstigernet.com

Re: I just question why Monte started nick Clayton?

I think we may of had a better shot with Matt Clark starting like the past two Sundays. I just question sometimes how our bullpen is being used but I’m not a coach so. well since clark was in clemson that would be hard to do. how did you diehard walmart fans miss that small detail.
Lifestyletigernet.com

Re: Running is a very dangerous sport...

Hi, I am a running addict. I am what you would call a functional runcoholic. I was so bad in college, I was the fastest graduate student in the Race to the Rock. True, this means I was the smartest kid in the remedial class but still a sign of a severe moral lassitude and destructive dependent behavior.
Bath County, VAtherecorderonline.com

East Mont tops Bath soccer

Bath County’s Emily Douglas (23) controlled the ball while teammate Victoria Sutton ran alongside during the Chargers’ game against Eastern Montgomery last Tuesday. (Recorder photo by Maggie Miller)HOT SPRINGS — Eastern Montgomery was too much for Bath County in a Pioneer District girls’ soccer game last Tuesday, defeating the Chargers 9-0. “We played hard but had a rough night,” Bath County coach Adam Frye said. “We struggled to keep the ball and do anything offensively, though not for lack of ...
MLBtigernet.com

Monte Lee pinch hitting Ingle for Teo is absolutely laughable

You take a guy out that’s already hit a homer in the game, someone who has laid down bunts all year for a guy who is 1 for the season. Also you remove your best fielder for the game. All because he wanted a lefty righty matchup. This guy is...
Sportsourlocalcommunityonline.com

Re Fairness

I find this opinion about the little girl cheerleading hilarious. It’s like people go out of their way to find something to complain about. I’m sure your kid didn’t make the cheer team or you have something against the coach. Let’s be honest this has nothing to do with this little girl this is all about you in some way. Post your name and stand by your words, if you feel this strongly let everyone know who you are. If not your opinion really makes no difference you are just someone stirring the pot. You obviously don’t care enough about this matter to say this is who I am and I stand by what I say. People like you will never make a difference in this world because you are a selfish person who only thinks about yourself. I know this child and her family, she didn’t take anyone’s spot and I can promise you she knows more about football than most adults. Is she hurting you? No. Did she take anyone’s spot? No. Does her being there in any way affect you? No. So how about instead of always spreading hate let’s be positive and kind, this world needs more people like this little girl and less people like you.
Downingtown, PApapreplive.com

Unionville tops Downingtown East to grab share of Ches-Mont title

EAST MARLBOROUGH >> To say that the Unionville girls’ lacrosse squad was loose heading into Thursday’s regular season league finale against Downingtown East would be an understatement. “We enjoy being out on the field together every chance we get,” said Longhorns’ head coach Tara Brown. “We started our pregame with...
Soccermyrgv.com

Porter soccer’s Montes, Esparza heading to TAMIU

A pair of Brownsville Porter Cowboys midfielders will be heading to Texas A&M International University together in the fall. On May 10, Brandon Montes and Erick Esparza signed to continue their soccer careers in Laredo, where they’ll play for Dustdevils coach Claudio Arias in the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II level. They’ve both been working toward a college career for several years, hoping it’ll serve as a stepping stone to professional soccer.
Vigo County, INsmwcpomeroys.com

Pomeroys Face #6 Penn State Mont Alto in Game 1

DUBOIS, Pa. – #3 Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College (16-16) vs. #6 Penn State Mont Alto (21-9). Pitching Probables. SMWC: Summer Rocha (7-8, 2.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) PS-MA: Kristen Dell (10-4, 4.60 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Preview. The #3 seed Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will start their quest for a...
NBACBS Sports

Nuggets' Monte Morris: Scores 15 in win over Pistons

Morris had 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Friday's win over Detroit. Morris was held out of Thursday's game for rest purposes, but he returned to action on the second half of the back-to-back set. The Iowa State product continues to ramp up his workload -- he played 18 minutes Friday -- as he works back from the strained hamstring that sidelined him for 12 games from April 9 through May 8.
NBAchatsports.com

Interview with Spurs super fan Monte Montgomery

Whenever the Spurs are on the road, the camera will seek out Spurs fans within their opponents arena. When the Spurs played their last game in Dallas this season, the Spurs telecast found a recognizable face in the crowd- Monte Montgomery. The Texas-based songwriter has lived in San Antonio and Austin, but now resides in the Dallas area.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Stanford Spring Game Preview: How to Watch

The Stanford Cardinal will conclude their 15 spring practices on Saturday with the Cardinal & White Spring Game. Limited attendance will be allowed into Stanford Stadium as the team takes the field around 12:15 p.m. PT. The scrimmage portion of the day will begin at 1 p.m. PT, which will be televised on the Pac-12 Networks.
MLBYardbarker

How did the umpires miss this call in the Cardinals-Cubs game?

The umpires in Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game somehow missed a call pretty badly in the ninth inning. The Cardinals were leading 2-1 and looking to close things out in the top of the ninth. Nico Hoerner was batting for the Cubs with two outs and the bases empty. He tapped a ball up the third base line, and the Cardinals decided to let it roll.
Kiawah Island, SCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Y.E. Yang, the man who conquered Tiger Woods, is disqualified from the PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Y.E. Yang, who took down Tiger Woods in the final round to win the Wanamaker Trophy in 2009, was disqualified Friday at the 103rd PGA Championship. Yang, whose last victory came in the 2018 Crowns on the Japan Golf Tour, signed an incorrect scorecard following the second round at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. Yang singed for a 4 on the par-4 10th when he actually made a 5.