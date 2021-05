As Pat McAfee aptly stated during the introduction of the Colts’ 2021 schedule release, “the NFL has a new initiative – spend millions and millions of dollars on your social media platforms debuting your season schedule.” When NFL schedules were released at 8 pm on May 12, each team, as has become the tradition, was prepared with a video highlighting who and when their team would be playing. SBJ Atlas and Zoomph worked together to dig into the data behind this viral event to uncover the big winners from the 2021 NFL schedule release.