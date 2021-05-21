Eileen Ellen (Volz) Kizzire, 85, Gering

Eileen Ellen (Volz) Kizzire, 85, of Gering, went to her heavenly home on May 19, 2021. Her memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, May 24, 2021, at Central Church of Christ in Gering with Pastor Lyle Hinebauch and Pastor Herb Rainey officiating. Services will be livestreamed at http://bit.ly/eileenkizzirememorial. Inurnment will follow in the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Memorials have been established to Al Anon, Central Church of Christ and Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhoome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.