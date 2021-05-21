James L. “Jim” Elliott, 90, Sioux County

James L. “Jim” Elliott, 90, of Sioux County, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home. A private family graveside service will be held at the Mitchell Cemetery in Mitchell. Friends may sign his memorial book from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday, at Jones Mortuary in Mitchell. Memorials have been established to Mitchell Fire Department and Rescue Unit and Harrison Fire Department and Rescue Unit. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.