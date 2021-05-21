We Found A Chipotle Location Testing Out Mini Churros
Chipotle appears to be quietly looking at a new dessert option for its menu: mini churro loops dusted in cinnamon sugar. Foodbeast caught wind of these being served out of a location in Orange County, and tracked them down to a restaurant in Irvine, California. Considering the proximity to Chipotle's headquarters the next city over (Newport Beach), this could be the beginnings of a test to bring churros to the Chipotle masses nationwide.www.foodbeast.com