We Found A Chipotle Location Testing Out Mini Churros

By Constantine Spyrou
Food Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle appears to be quietly looking at a new dessert option for its menu: mini churro loops dusted in cinnamon sugar. Foodbeast caught wind of these being served out of a location in Orange County, and tracked them down to a restaurant in Irvine, California. Considering the proximity to Chipotle's headquarters the next city over (Newport Beach), this could be the beginnings of a test to bring churros to the Chipotle masses nationwide.

www.foodbeast.com
