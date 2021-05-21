We Found A Chipotle Location Testing Out Mini Churros

In the immortal words of Anthony Bourdain, "There are many, many forces at play with a properly made burger" (via LA Weekly). The late television star and author of "Kitchen Confidential" was talking to Eater during a promo session in 2015 and divulged the essential qualities of his favorite burger (see it here on YouTube). At the time of the conversation, the New York-based Bourdain was in Los Angeles to shoot "The Taste," a cooking competition show that he co-hosted with Nigella Lawson — and in the Eater piece, he admitted that when he travels to Hollywood, there is always one thing he does as soon as he's off the tarmac. Like the rest of us, he goes straight to In-N-Out Burger.