jungle terrace tops schemata architects' FREITAG store in jeju, south korea
Jo nagasaka / schemata architects has converted a former burger king outlet in south korea’s jeju island into a FREITAG store by seoul-based design studio and retailer MMMG. located next to the arario museum, the two-story building faces the main street to the south and is clad in glass on both sides so that people walking on the south and north can see each other. the upper level, which was previously used as an outdoor seating area for burger king, now serves as a jungle terrace with a semi-outdoor bar placed at the boundary between exterior and interior.www.designboom.com