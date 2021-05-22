newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

jungle terrace tops schemata architects' FREITAG store in jeju, south korea

designboom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJo nagasaka / schemata architects has converted a former burger king outlet in south korea’s jeju island into a FREITAG store by seoul-based design studio and retailer MMMG. located next to the arario museum, the two-story building faces the main street to the south and is clad in glass on both sides so that people walking on the south and north can see each other. the upper level, which was previously used as an outdoor seating area for burger king, now serves as a jungle terrace with a semi-outdoor bar placed at the boundary between exterior and interior.

www.designboom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeju Island#Interior Design#Design Museum#Design Studio#North Korea#The Arario Museum#Arario#Japanese#Pilotis#Schemata Architects#Jungle Terrace#Freitag Store#Seoul#Main Street#Recycled Truck Tops#Glass#Cast Iron Railings#Geometric Patterns#Retailer#Home Improvement Stores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Economy
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Burger King
Related
Visual ArtArchDaily

House in Sumiregaoka / Design Associates Nakamura

Photographs: Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc. Text description provided by the architects. The roof is divided into small volumes that harmonize with the city. The slope direction of each roof is varied to create a continuity with the cityscape. Galvalume was used as the exterior material. By doing so, we...
Visual ArtArchDaily

Korean Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Reimagines Traditional Schools

Titled "Future Schools", the Korean Pavilion at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale Di Venezia, transforms the structure into an explorative academic facility. Curated by Hae-Won Shin, the pavilion will be on display at the Giardini from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021. Future School is the response...
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Iconic Gate-Shaped Skyscrapers

The Bundang Doosan Tower, located in Seoul, South Korea, was designed by architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox to mimic the city's historic gates. The 130-meter tall skyscraper consists of two 27-storey towers sheathed in reflective glass that are connected by a four-story sky bridge set atop the building. The Bundang Doosan Tower stands at the foot of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which leads into the city center, marking it as a metaphorical entranceway.
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

DRY POLYACRYLAMIDE PLANT IN SOUTH KOREA

Kemira Oyj of Helsinki, Finland is set to open a new dry polymer production plant in South Korea. The plant will make high-quality dry polyacrylamide (DPAM) products for retention and drainage applications. The investment is a joint venture between Kemira and Yongsan chemicals.
WorldRemodelista

Spirited Away: A Traditional Japanese Home in the Countryside

Regular readers of our site are likely aware of our admiration for The Modern House, the impeccably curated UK-based real estate website. This past fall, the company launched a biannual print magazine devoted to thoughtful design and considered living. Its spring/summer 2021 issue just came out and good news for stateside fans, the publication is now available to ship internationally. We were offered a sneak peek and found ourselves poring over the story on Ryo Kashiwazaki’s enchanting weekend home.
Interior Designlivingetc.com

Five style lessons to transform your WFH space from this painfully cool Moscow office

Brace yourself: Moscow-based designer Dmitry Reutov has just set a new standard for offices worldwide – and we've never felt more inspired to decorate our working space. Armed with candy-cotton paint, a collection of kaleidoscopic furnishings, and an unrivaled imagination, Reutov Design studio renovated a former tsarist factory into a marble utopia that pays homage to its industrial past – in the chicest way possible.
Worlddesignboom.com

perforated brick façade + massive climbing wall adorn this house in thailand

Anonym studio was assigned to design a four-story house in thailand that accommodates members from three families of two generations by creating spaces that bond them together while providing personal private spaces. all the members of the family were fun and outgoing with various hobbies like gardening, making arts and crafts, and spending their quality time rock climbing, which really inspired the designers.
Industryindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREA SELECTED K2 CONSULTANCY FOR WIND PROJECT

K2 Management has been selected by the South Korean government for design and owner’s engineer services at Taean Wind Power’s wind farm. The project is aimed to meet the country’s decarbonization target by 2030. The design will include the turbine foundations, inter-array, export cables, and offshore substation.
Lifestylehospitalitydesign.com

Villa Dagmar Hotel Arrives in Stockholm

The sister property of Hotel Diplomat draws inspiration from European travels. Boutique concept Villa Dagmar has opened in Stockholm as the sister property to luxury property Hotel Diplomat. Conceived as an urban villa, the new hotel occupies a historic Art Nouveau volume located beside the recently renovated Östermalmshallen food market. An eclectic European visual identity was crafted by Anna Cappelen, design architect Per Öberg, and interior designer Helena Belfrage to inspire guests to return.
Grocery & Supermakethawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Convenience Store Sales Booming in South Korea

If you’ve been spending more money at convenience stores during the pandemic, you’re not alone. That’s not only a national trend, it’s a development that’s moving to a new level in at least one country in Asia. In South Korea, sales at leading convenience stores are overtaking sales at major...
Technologyindustryglobalnews24.com

SOUTH KOREA TO OPEN MASSIVE METAVERSE PORTAL

South Korea has launched an alliance between 17 country’s leaders to be a major player in the metaverse trend. The initiative is believed to be worthwhile as it is believed that metaverse will be the next step in the evolution of the internet. The alliance will work together in a...
Interior Designdesignboom.com

dannien roller architekten balances neoclassical fabric of tübingen with modern extension

In the german city of tübingen, dannien roller architekten introduces an architectural bridge between the past and present. the project marks the renovation of a residential and commercial building with a contemporary workspace extension, all situated within a city which dates back to the 12th century and is home to one of europe’s largest universities. this pre-existing heritage building is sited within the city center and is defined by its neoclassical style. in celebration of the rich historical layers of its context, the design team preserves the existing structure and presents a contemporary, single story extension which integrates respectfully into the urban fabric.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

An Urban Loft Designed by Nina Mar A&D Encapsulates the Alpine Lifestyle

Designed by Nina Mair Architecture + Design, this modern penthouse apartment located outside Innsbruck, Austria was renovated to become an urban loft that encapsulates the Alpine lifestyle. The interiors feature a warm, pastel color palette enhanced by precious natural materials like oak marquee, Kanfanar stone, linen and wool textiles. The home was also designed around a central nucleus that allows the residents to use the different rooms depending on the season and the sun’s position. This design strategy appropriately captures or avoids natural light for the different functions of the rooms, such as cooking, dining, recreation, resting and bathing.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.