K-drama Glitch Completes Main Cast of Jeon Yeo Bin, Nana, and Lee Dong Hwi
The cool sounding upcoming Netflix produced K-drama Glitch is adding to the cast around confirmed female lead Jeon Yeo Bin. She will be joined by Nana and Lee Dong Hwi, in what is billed as a weird, comedic, sci-fi drama about a woman searching for her long time boyfriend who disappeared in a haze of strange lights. I’m glad Nana joined this cast to start washing away the flop that is Oh My Ladylord and Lee Dong Hwi is just so versatile and in every drama I watch he’s hilarious across the spectrum in either subtle or broad as needed. The drama will be directed by the PD of Netflix anthology series SF8: Manxin and the screenwriter of Netflix drama Extracurricular. Looks like Netflix is really developing it’s stable of production talent for sure.koalasplayground.com