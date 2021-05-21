DNR fishing report

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Documented & released: Guide Chase Gibson caught the West Virginia state record muskie recently, quickly contacted a nearby DNR biologist to certify the catch, and then the beast of a fish was tagged and released so it can be caught again someday, and likely set the record higher. The fish weighed 39.6 pounds and measured 54 inches when Gibson wrestled it out of a timbered cover on Burnsville Lake, a 968-acre flood control reservoir in the central part of the state. “Think how cool it would be if another angler hooks that fish in the fall and sets a new state record,” said WVDNR biologist Aaron Yeager, who certified the record muskie. The current Ohio record muskie is a 55.13-pound behemoth that measured 50¼ inches and was caught by Joe D. Lykins, in April of 1972 on the 2,270 acre Piedmont Lake, about halfway between Cambridge and Wheeling in southeastern Ohio. Michigan has two muskie records — the Great Lakes muskie subspecies record is a monster 58-pound, 58-inches long fish that has also been certified as the world record muskie. Joe Seeberger of Portage caught that muskie in October of 2021. The Northern muskie subspecies record in Michigan is a 49.75-pound fish that measured 51 inches and was caught in Thornapple Lake in Barry County in 2000.