DNR fishing report

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. People can check the activity of their favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

Billings, MTMissoulian

Fishing report: General season and paddlefish on Yellowstone open Saturday

BILLINGS — While it would seem there are less opportunities to fish because of runoff, that’s not necessarily the case. That's because the general fishing season begins Saturday. This mostly affects the western fishing district, as rivers and streams are open year-round — unless noted in the regulations — in the central and eastern districts.
Hobbiescannonfallsbeacon.com

Prepare for cold fishing opener, DNR warns

Mother Nature gave Minnesotans extra ice-free days this spring on many of the state’s water bodies, but relatively cool weather since then—including overnight lows in the 30s—means the water temperature may be lower than people expect. As anglers prepare to hit the water for Saturday’s fishing opener, it’s vital they keep this in mind and put their safety first.
Napa County, CANapa Valley Register

The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Time to hunt for big Berryessa bass

Neat Pivot By Jeff Matlock… Sgt. Matlock didn’t skip a beat when he was honorably retired from the Napa County Sheriff’s Department recently. The very next day, he caught this 7.39-pound largemouth bass at Lake Berryessa. Of course, Sgt. Matlock is efficient — he used a green pumpkin Senko on a drop shot rig. It took him only 2½ hours to score five bass.
Iowa Statesoutheastiowaunion.com

Fish survey data returns to Iowa DNR webpage

Iowa anglers can once again access fish survey data collected by Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fisheries staff during electroshocking and netting surveys on lakes, rivers and streams. Survey summaries from individual lakes and rivers, fish species lengths compared across lakes, and fish length and weight data can be...
Hobbiesstate.mn.us

DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac

Anyone interested in learning more about the finer points of bass fishing is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at noon on Wednesday, May 19. The webinar is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant...
Hobbieskiow.com

Saturday Morning Fishing Report: area Fishing Remains Fair

Water temperatures and weekend weather will play big factors in the success of area anglers. Showers are forecast again for Saturday and water temperatures are in the mid to upper 50’s. This means that most fishing sites locally are reporting. NORTHWEST. Black Crappie. – Fair: Try minnows on a small...
Saint Paul, MNKEYC

DNR: beware of cold water during fishing opener

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fishing opener this weekend, the DNR urging anglers to be aware, water temperatures might be lower than you expect. While we had some extra ice-free days this Spring on many area lakes, our temperatures have stayed relatively cool. Officials say about 30 percent of annual boating fatalities happen when the water is less than 70 degrees, and often involve not wearing a life jacket. And a reminder, anyone younger than 10 is required to wear a life jacket when boating, but officials are urging everyone to wear one when they’re on or near the water.
Lake View, IAthegraphic-advocate.com

Latest fishing report: Water temps hovering around 60 degrees

LAKE VIEW – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has released its latest fishing report for area lakes, including North Twin Lake, for the week of May 13 to May 20. Water temperatures are around 60 degrees in most district lakes. This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff.
Colorado Statekiowacountypress.net

Colorado statewide fishing report and conditions – May 21, 2021

Park Rangers report as of 5/21/2021, trout fishing is fair with few good reports using PowerBait off the dam. Fly anglers are reporting fair to good success using olive leech patterns. There have been some reports of walleye and smallmouth bass being caught using jigs from watercraft. For more information call 303-326-8425. Park hours for April 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Blade Fishing Report: Record muskie swims again

The best angling information from area experts. ■ Documented & released: Guide Chase Gibson caught the West Virginia state record muskie recently, quickly contacted a nearby DNR biologist to certify the catch, and then the beast of a fish was tagged and released so it can be caught again someday, and likely set the record higher. The fish weighed 39.6 pounds and measured 54 inches when Gibson wrestled it out of a timbered cover on Burnsville Lake, a 968-acre flood control reservoir in the central part of the state. “Think how cool it would be if another angler hooks that fish in the fall and sets a new state record,” said WVDNR biologist Aaron Yeager, who certified the record muskie. The current Ohio record muskie is a 55.13-pound behemoth that measured 50¼ inches and was caught by Joe D. Lykins, in April of 1972 on the 2,270 acre Piedmont Lake, about halfway between Cambridge and Wheeling in southeastern Ohio. Michigan has two muskie records — the Great Lakes muskie subspecies record is a monster 58-pound, 58-inches long fish that has also been certified as the world record muskie. Joe Seeberger of Portage caught that muskie in October of 2021. The Northern muskie subspecies record in Michigan is a 49.75-pound fish that measured 51 inches and was caught in Thornapple Lake in Barry County in 2000.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota fishing report: A good bite and good weather to boot

Baudette area: Anglers on the south end of Lake of the Woods enjoyed nice weather and good fishing on Opening Day. Anglers were successful catching walleyes and saugers in depths of 14 to 20 feet. Anglers on the Rainy River caught some good-sized walleyes. Reports from the Northwest Angle noted good walleye fishing.
Hobbiesrecord-courier.com

Buckeye Angler | Early season fishing reports

Bass anglers have been having some early season success at area inland lakes like Milton, Mogadore, Wingfoot, and Deer Creek, largely by using jerkbaits, rattling crankbaits and jigs. Anglers should keep in mind the colder waters call for a more deliberate, limited cadence of return. Experiment with the nature of...
HobbiesGainesville.com

Area Fishing Report: Anglers antsy for gag grouper, red snapper season

Inshore gulf action has been good out of most ports, despite often-blustery conditions. Keith and Claudia Obeck, a Texas couple honeymooning in Florida, hired Capt. Travis Blucher to take them out from Cedar Key on Tuesday. The Obecks are used to good speckled trout fishing in their home coastal waters, but neither had ever caught a snook or a tripletail. They let Capt. Travis know they’d love to change that.
Utah Statecastlecountryradio.com

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Southeastern Region Fishing Report

Academy Mill Reservoir is hike-in only. It is closed until the snow melts and roads are open, which should be around Memorial Day. (“May 10, 2021”) PowerBait and nightcrawlers will be best option. (“May 10, 2021”) *Blanding Reservoir No. 4:* ★★★. Blanding 3 & 4 Reservoirs are completely ice free....
Minnesota Statepinejournal.com

Minnesota DNR report: Angling and boating in high gear

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports fishing, boating safety, and invasive species enforcement on Rainy Lake and the Rainy River continue to be the main focuses. A few animal complaints, a public waters issue, and recreational vehicle enforcement were also looked into. CO Curtis Simonson (International Falls #2) reports...
Politicskiwaradio.com

DNR Fish Finder Site Back Up

Statewide Iowa — The popular fish finder site run by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is back up after being changed over to a new provider. Fisheries Bureau spokesman, Jeff Kopaska, says the site includes information on species and numbers the fisheries staff gather during their surveys on lakes, rivers and streams.