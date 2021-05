Gisselle Pichardo treasures any opportunity to connect with nature and her family. “For us, having the chance of spending time with our girls without the distractions of modern-day life is something that we cherish and look forward to every weekend,” she says. “While it’s taken us awhile to get the girls used to all the walking— and the time away from toys, TVs, computer, etc.—we’re confident that we’re helping them become better, healthier adults in the future.”