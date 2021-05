Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took to the running track on Sunday to compete against world-class sprinters and Olympic hopefuls and exceeded expectations by running the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds. Yes he finished last in his heat and 15th out of 17 over the two heats, but he’s also 6’4” and north of 230 lbs without any deep background as a sprinter in his life. He did not look out of place against a field that had several competitors with personal bests inside of 10 seconds, which is a victory in itself. NBC’s Ato Boldon figured DK would be in the 10.5-10.6 range and he exceeded that comfortably. Metcalf really is that fast and that talented.