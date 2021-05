HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College baseball team rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take game one in a doubleheader with Mesabi Range College, 9-8. Robert Rodriguez led the way at the plate for the Cardinals, going 3-3 on the day with five RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Pickard finished the day 2-4 with two RBIs and Sean Bonner went 2-4 with two RBIs.