newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

MBS RECAP: Stronger Data Proves No Match For The Sideways Grind

By by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 5 days ago

Bonds have done a good job of clearing hurdles of various sizes over the past 2 weeks. Last week's inflation data presented the biggest recent risk, but this week's Fed Minutes also raised some concerns. This morning's example came courtesy of a much stronger Markit Services PMI reading, but it was no match for the well-entrenched range trade in longer term yields. 10yr Treasuries briefly hit their highs of the day, but then settled in to the same sideways-to-slightly-stronger pattern seen yesterday afternoon.

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbs#Inflation#Europe#Market Volatility#Modest Gains#Job Market#Fed Minutes#Econ Data Events Fed#1bp#Mbs#Treasuries#Am Markit S Services Pmi#Markit Services Pmi#Overnight Highs#10yr Yields#Bonds#Markit Pmis#This Week#1130am#Hurdles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksFXStreet.com

Wall Street Close: Mildly positive as US Treasury yields probe bull’s return

US equity benchmarks closed with modest gains following a quiet day. Fedspeak, month-end positioning seem to favor bulls, US Treasury yield rebound restrict the path. Retail giants cheer upbeat earnings, Nordstorm justifies shock losses. US economic calendar will be the key going forward. Wall Street closed with mild gains, following...
MarketsMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Yields Find a Floor Ahead of Month-End and Long Weekend

Today's most notable feature was a paradoxical move toward higher yields immediately following a strong 5yr Treasury auction. There was nothing in the auction results that would allow the weakness to be rationalized and there were no other overt market movers at the time. We're left to conclude this is a byproduct of traders circling the wagons as Friday's month-end trading deadline approaches (markets are closed on Monday the 31st). In any event, we were looking for a resistance bounce after yields traversed most of their recent range in the past 4 days and for now, it looks like we found it.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar gains broadly as rebound in U.S. yields triggers short covering

The greenback snapped its recent losing streak and gained across the board (except vs kiwi) on Wednesday and rebound in U.S. yields where rise in the benchmark 10-year from a 2-1/2 week low of 1.552% to 1.582% prompted investors to liquidate recent long usd positions. The single currency remained under pressure after dovish comments from ECB board member Panetta.
Industryspglobal.com

Crude falls as stronger dollar outweighs bullish EIA data

0203 GMT: Crude oil futures were lower during the mid-morning trade in Asia May 27 as a stronger US dollar dampened demand, outweighing the bullish sentiment generated by the data from the Energy Information Administration, or EIA. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. At...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?

Summary: The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Randal Quarles, Fed Vice-Chair for supervision, signalled that the time for the US central bank to think about slowing its pace of bond-buying is coming soon. Earlier this week, several Fed officials sought to downplay the prospects of rising inflation, which put US bond yields and the Dollar under pressure. The yield on the benchmark US 10-year treasury rose to 1.58% (1.56% yesterday). The Euro slid back under 1.22 to 1.2195 after trading to an overnight and 4-month high at 1.2263. A hawkish bent by New Zealand’s Central Bank (RBNZ) sent the Kiwi soaring to 0.73162 (overnight high) before settling at 0.7283 in New York. NZD/USD, referred to by traders as the “Flightless Bird” finished as best performing currency, up 0.9% against the Greenback. The RBNZ signalled that interest rates could rise in the second half of 2022. The Australian Dollar, however, was little changed at 0.7743 from 0.7750 yesterday. Elsewhere the USD/CAD pair rallied to 1.2122 from 1.2065. Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback rose 0.32% to 109.13 (108.75). The Dollar was marginally lower against the Asian and Emerging Market Currencies. USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) slumped 0.45% to 6.3840 (6.4100), cracking through the psychological 6.40 level. The USD buying interest at the 6.40 level pulled away which led to further selling.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back

Gold consolidates the previous day’s losses, refreshes intraday high. Trade jitters battle vaccine optimism, upbeat Fedspeak probe buyers. DXY eases amid lacklustre US Treasury yields, cautious sentiment ahead of key US data. Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell....
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates below $1900, as USD eases amid risk-recovery

Gold prices were struggling to hold the bid above $1,900 on Wednesday's New York session. All eyes turn to the month-end and the final key data releases in the US. Update: Gold price is posting small gains, looking to reverse Wednesday’s corrective pullback to $1891. The US dollar stalls its advance and eases, as the risk sentiment recovers on fresh US-China trade optimism. The US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice-Premier Liu He had candid and constructive trade talks. S&P 500 futures pare losses to close in on 4,200.
Businessinvezz.com

Gold price rallies past the psychological $1,900; where to next?

Gold price surges to a 4-month high at $1,904.86. The weakening US dollar, currently at 89.91, has boosted the precious metal’s rallying. At 1.56, the 10-year Treasury yields are significantly lower than last week’s 1.69. Gold price is above $1,900 for the first time since early January. The weakening US...
StocksMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBS RECAP: Surprisingly Strong Move For No Great Reason

FHFA Home Prices (y/y) ...........13.9 vs 12.4 prev. Flat in Asia and modestly stronger in Europe in response to weak econ data. 10yr down 1bp and MBS up 1 tick (0.03). No major news or data yet. 10:06 AM. Strong move (in context) right at the 9:30am NYSE open. 10yr...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Yields, dollar slip, kiwi bid, RBNZ outlook likely upbeat

Summary: The key US 10-year bond yield slipped to 4-week lows at 1.56% (1.60% yesterday) as Fed Officials continued to downplay rising inflation concerns. Richard Clarida, Fed Vice-Chair stuck to the party line saying that the recent rise in inflation will be temporary. A favourite measure of the US Dollar’s value against a basket of 6 major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) eased to 89.67 from 89.83. New Zealand’s Kiwi Dollar (NZD/USD) finished bid at 0.7225 (0.7218) heading into today’s RBNZ Interest Rate meeting (12 noon, Sydney). The RBNZ is expected to leave policy settings unchanged and upgrade their economic forecasts. Australia’s Dollar (AUD/USD) was little changed at 0.7750 (0.7752). Elsewhere, Germany’s IFO Business Climate Index climbed to 99.2 from 96.8 and beating median estimates at 98.2. The Euro extended its grind higher, hitting an overnight peak at 1.22663 before settling at 1.2246 (1.2215 yesterday). Sterling steadied, finishing at 1.4147 from 1.4153 yesterday. Against the Yen, the Greenback eased to 108.72 from 108.82. The USD/CNH (US Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) pair settled at 6.4100 after attempting to breach 6.4000 (overnight low 6.3911). According to a Reuters report, Chinese state-banks were seen purchasing Dollars around the 6.40 level. The US Dollar eased to 1.3250 Singapore Dollars (1.3275 yesterday).
Businessinvesting.com

More Fed Speakers Sound Dovish, Kiwi Jumps After RBNZ Decision

EU equities traded mixed yesterday, while Wall Street finished slightly lower. However, investors’ morale improved again during the Asian session today, perhaps as some more Fed officials expressed the view that the inflation surge is likely to prove to be temporary. We also had an RBNZ rate decision, with the...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Weakens On Receding Inflation Fears

The U.S. dollar moved lower against its major trading partners in the European session on Tuesday, after a slew of speeches from Fed officials confirmed that easy policy would remain on hold, helping ease fears about policy tightening. Fed officials talked down inflation risks overnight and repeated that the current...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Shines As Dollar Weakens, Cryptos Whipsaw

Safe haven bids and consecutive rallies pushed Gold to breach $ 1910 an ounce, a level last seen in January 2021, amidst a retreating Dollar and whipsawing Crypto trade. The yellow metal rose 0.38 percent from its previous close and touched $1910 in intra-day trade. Silver prices too climbed 0.23...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar languishes on Fed outlook, NZ rate hike prospects lift kiwi

The dollar wallowed near a five-month trough against major peers on Wednesday as Federal Reserve insistence that stimulus will continue kept yields low, while surprisingly hawkish New Zealand central bank comments pushed the kiwi higher. The euro traded just north of the key $1.2250 level -- holding gains from Tuesday...
Businessinvesting.com

Asia Stocks Up, Fed Ease Inflation Concerns but Signals Tapering Possibility

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly up Wednesday morning as U.S. economic data disappointed amid concerns over inflation and jobs. U.S. Federal Reserve officials also insisted any inflation would be temporary but indicated that asset tapering could begin soon. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was up 0.31% by 11:32 PM ET...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed after hitting fresh 4-1/2 month lows

The greenback fell across the board in Asia and European morning on Tuesday due to falling U.S. Treasury yields and as investors speculated the Federal Reserve would maintain an accommodative monetary policy before staging a broad-based rebound in New York on short-covering. On the data front, Reuters reported U.S. consumer...