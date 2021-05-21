LA County Provides COVID Update: Friday, May 21

15 New Deaths and 264 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 264 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 15 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.