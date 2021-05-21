newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

LA County Provides COVID Update: Friday, May 21

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 3 days ago

15 New Deaths and 264 New Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 15 new deaths and 264 new cases of COVID-19. Of the 15 new deaths reported today, six people who passed away were over the age of 80, one person who died was between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

www.crescentavalleyweekly.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Homelessness#Immigration#All Los Angeles#California#Public Health Lrb#Sunland#Angeles National Forest#La Crescenta Montrose#Icu#Cdc#State#The Los Angeles#Los Angeles Lakers#La County#L A County#Glendale Reports#Eligible Residents#Season Tickets
Related
California Statespectrumnews1.com

California to wait until June 15 to ditch COVID-19 mask requirement

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — California will wait until June 15 to align with federal guidance that no longer requires people fully vaccinated against COVID- 19 to wear face coverings, officials said Monday. The June date is when state officials are expected to lift most virus-related restrictions if current positive trends...
Los Angeles County, CAscvnews.com

CDC Funding to Support COVID-19 Testing at Schools

Santa Clarita Valley’s six school districts could receive a little over $7.5 million from Los Angeles County to provide comprehensive COVID-19 screening programs at SCV schools. That sum is part of a $300 million award from the Centers for Disease Control to L.A. County for its 80 public school districts,...
Orange County, CAmynewsla.com

Caltrans Announces $40 Million Investment In Los Angeles And Orange Counties

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects and more than $1 million toward improvements in Orange County, Caltrans announced Monday. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option...
Los Angeles County, CAPress Democrat

Map: Where the Palisades fire is burning in Los Angeles County

MODIS & VIIRS data are updated twice daily. Wildfire perimeters are updated once daily. Click on any map point or feature for more information. This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone. No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks. No disinformation about current...
San Diego Channel

Arson suspect arrested as crews continue to battle Pacific Palisades wildfire

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) - An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire,...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Sheriff’s Department To Hold Active Shooter Training At Castaic Lake In Santa Clarita

The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LASD) is scheduled to hold active shooter training at Castaic Lake on Tuesday. On Tuesday, May 19, the LASD Parks Bureau, with the help of the LASD Tactics and Survival unit, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and other agencies, is scheduled to be taking part in active shooter training at Castaic Lake Recreation located at 32132 Castaic Lake Drive in Castaic, according to Department officials.
Los Angeles, CAheysocal.com

Arson suspect arrested in connection with fire in Pacific Palisades

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Appeals court puts brief hold on LA judge's Skid Row order

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A federal appeals court Thursday put a brief hold on a judge's order that the city and county of Los Angeles must offer housing to the homeless population of Skid Row by the middle of October. Attorneys for the county asked the U.S. 9th Circuit Court...
Los Angeles County, CAmynewsla.com

LA County Transportation Infrastructure Projects Given Nearly $40 Million

The California Transportation Commission allocated more than $39 million to Los Angeles County transportation infrastructure projects, Caltrans announced Monday. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority got the most funding, $27.8 million, to buy 78 light rail vehicles, with the option to buy an additional 39. The Long Beach Transit/Electric...