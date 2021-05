HIBBING — How high will Julia Gherardi fly?. Only time will tell the rest of that story, but for now, the Hibbing High School junior is soaring to new heights. Gherardi has set her own school record in the pole vault three times this season — once at 11-feet-3-inches, then at 11-6. Her new mark, 12-feet, was set at the Cloquet meet last week. She also had the original mark of 10-1, which she set as a freshman.