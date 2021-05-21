newsbreak-logo
Gamethread 5/21: Red Sox at Phillies

By Ethan Witte
The Good Phight
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, the Phillies get a real test at Citizens Bank Park as the (dare I say) surprising Boston Red Sox pay a visit in interleague play. Boston currently holds a one game lead over the Rays to lead the American League East, something that not many people saw happening when making predictions on the season. Once a particularly pitiful group of pitchers, the starting rotation has been pretty strong, the offense has been thunderous and the bullpen has been, well, alright.

