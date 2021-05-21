newsbreak-logo
What Are Rates and Housing Worried About?

by: Matthew Graham
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the past 2 weeks, there's been big news about inflation and seemingly big news about Fed policy. Both are threats to low interest rates, but not just yet, apparently. After taking last week's huge inflation numbers in stride the bond market moved on to focus on Fed policy this week.

BusinessStreetInsider.com

Analysis: Job-inflation tradeoff, exiled from Fed policy, could mean a hot summer

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., Dec. News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your...
Businessinvesting.com

Dollar Edges Lower; PCE Data Eyed for Policy Clues

Investing.com - The dollar edged down in early European trade Monday, trading near three-month lows as confidence that the Federal Reserve was set to start tapering its bond-buying program in the near future ebbs away. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a...
Businessinvesting.com

Fed Watch: Inflation May Thwart The Best-Laid Plans For Monetary Policy

Policymakers at the Federal Reserve have let the cat out of the bag. The minutes of the April meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, released last week, had this to say:. “A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-TREASURIES-U.S. yields drop after Fed officials vow support to keep policy easy for some time

(Corrects 2nd bullet to flattens instead of steepens.) * U.S. 10-year, 20-year, 30-year fall to two-week lows * U.S. yield curve flattens for 2nd day * U.S. overnight repo rate goes negative lowest since late March By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury long-dated yields fell to two-week lows on Monday, after a few Federal Reserve officials affirmed their support to keep monetary policy accommodative for some time, dampening recent expectations the Fed would reduce bond purchases or flag rate hikes sooner than what it has indicated to the market. The U.S. yield curve flattened for a second straight session on Monday, reflecting the Fed's dovish stance. The spread between U.S. 2-year and 10-year yields slid to 145.20 basis points. Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in separate remarks all backed the U.S. central bank's current easy monetary policy view. Brainard, for one, said she sees inflation pressures fading, and expects that spikes in prices associated with supply bottlenecks and the reopening of the economy to "subside over time," in line with what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has said repeatedly over recent weeks. "The Fed is clearly thinking that the inflation we're getting is just temporary and by the time we hit Labor Day, inflation is going to head lower," said Stan Shipley, fixed income strategist at Evercore ISI in New York. "That's why the readings we're going to get for May, June and July are not going to matter a lot on the inflation side and Fed policy." In afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.604% from 1.632% late on Friday. Earlier in the session, 10-year yields fell below 1.60%, the lowest level in roughly two weeks. U.S. 30-year yields were down at 2.3% from Friday's 2.233%. They fell as low as 2.2.287%, the lowest since May 10. TD Securities senior rates strategist Gennadiy Goldberg also pointed to investor worries about potential tapering by the Fed of its monthly bond purchases. In Fed minutes last week, several policymakers said a discussion about reducing the pace of asset purchases would be appropriate "at some point" if the economic recovery continues to gain momentum. "The taper in 2013 didn't go as well as they would have liked. ... So they may do a two-part taper where they taper mortgages and then Treasuries or they convert mortgage buying into Treasury buying," said Jake Remley, principal and senior portfolio manager, at Income Research + Management. "They have other options to announce a taper across the board if they want to, for example, take their foot off the gas on the housing market, which is showing a lot of signs of …starting to have affordability issues with how hot home prices have been over the last six to nine months," he added. The market is also prepping for this week's auction of $183 billion in U.S. 2-year, 5-year and 7-year notes. In money markets, the overnight repo rate dropped below 0% to -0.1%, the lowest level since late March. Excess cash in the financial system, as a result of the Fed's asset purchases, has weighed on short-term rates. May 24 Monday 2:49PM New York / 1849 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0125 0.0127 0.008 Six-month bills 0.0275 0.0279 0.008 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.1534 -0.004 Three-year note 99-200/256 0.324 -0.008 Five-year note 99-184/256 0.8083 -0.020 Seven-year note 99-228/256 1.2665 -0.021 10-year note 100-36/256 1.6097 -0.022 20-year bond 100-148/256 2.214 -0.030 30-year bond 101-128/256 2.3054 -0.028 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -29.75 0.00 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Leslie Adler)
BusinessLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates higher amid investors' concerns

Mortgage rates moved higher this past week as worries about inflation and potential moves by the Federal Reserve unsettled investors. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed to 3% with an average 0.6 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.94% a week ago and 3.24% a year ago.
BusinessCity Journal

Why Inflation Matters

Americans under 40 live with no memory of high or unpredictable inflation. Thus, the generational divide over the new, rising risk of inflation, with younger Americans more complacent, is no surprise. I don’t remember the high-inflation days, but I still fear the prospect of their return—in part because I study economic history and because most of my research focuses on financing retirement, but mostly because whenever we count out a risk, it seems to come roaring back.
BusinessDenver Post

Opinion: This hot housing market may be cooling a bit

Something seems to have changed in housing market psychology over the past month. Prospective buyers who find themselves in bidding wars might not have noticed it yet, but there are multiple signs that the market is beginning to cool. Last week’s consumer-price report, which came in much hotter than expected,...
EconomyKTEN.com

How Dovish Monetary Policy Affects Interest Rates

The U.S. central bank, known as the Federal Reserve, has a dual mandate of managing inflation and promoting full employment. When Fed officials are said to be “dovish,” it means they are more interested in promoting job creation than in controlling wage and price inflation. They do this directly with interest rate hikes and indirectly by boosting the bank’s balance sheet through bond purchases. On the other hand, Fed officials are said to be “hawkish” when they are more interested in controlling inflation than boosting employment. They do this cutting interest rates and selling bonds. Here’s a description of dovish policies and how investors should respond.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

What's behind the housing market gridlock

The current housing market looks a bit like a game of increasingly competitive musical chairs: not enough homes for everybody who wants to claim one. Why it matters: The latest snapshot of the housing market shows how trends that predate the pandemic — a shortage of skilled labor and growing demand for homes — have been hyper-charged over the past year.
Real Estateadvisor.ca

Bank of Canada warns of risks from household debt and housing market

The Bank of Canada issued a warning Thursday about the country’s over-heating housing market, saying that households are piling on too much debt that could come back to bite them and the economy post-pandemic. In its latest financial system review, the Bank of Canada said many households have taken on...
Real EstateNBC Philadelphia

Homebuyers Are Applying for Ever Bigger Mortgages as Home Prices Soar

Mortgage applications to purchase a home fell 4% last week from the previous week. The average purchase application size hit $411,400 — the highest since February. The average rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.15% from 3.11%. Sky-high home prices mean demand for ever bigger mortgages, but those prices...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates Ease Back Down | May 19, 2021

Today’s average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped back down to 3.351%. That’s the same rate as on Monday, after a slight bump yesterday. Rates were also down for all other purchase and refinance loans — with one exception. The 30-year rate for a refi ticked up 0.005 percentage points to 3.759%
Real Estatempamag.com

As the economy reopens, what happens to the savings rates behind housing boom?

As the pandemic shut down restaurants, sports venues, and the prospect of travel for millions of Americans, savings rates went up. Those workers lucky enough to keep their jobs didn’t have the traditional discretionary spending options they would normally have had. As Americans, especially younger Americans, began saving more, paying down debt and shoring up their personal finances their homebuying power increased.
BusinessTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Worries about inflation are now justified

It's hard not to see efforts at healthier eating being positive, but let's look at an example of a growing problem. South Carolina’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program (WIC) is making it easier for program participants to purchase more healthy produce by temporarily increasing the Cash Value Benefit (CVB) for fruit and vegetable purchases beginning June 1.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Fed's Kaplan: Worried about excesses and imbalances in economy and housing market

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan said on Friday that he is worried about excesses and imbalances in the economy and the housing market, as reported by Reuters. Additional takeaways. "It's going to take a while to resolve supply-demand imbalances in labor market." "Watching carefully if supply-demand imbalances feed...