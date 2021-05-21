Works of Bradley Wilson on display at Arts Center through June
Free Play is on exhibit in The Arts Center of Athens’s Willson Exhibit Room & Hall Gallery until June 30. Free Play is an exhibit of pieces by Bradley Wilson. Wilson was born in Chattanooga in 1970. He received degrees in painting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (BFA, 1994) and the University of Mississippi (MFA, 1997). His paintings, drawings, and sculptures are in many private and corporate collections across the United States and Canada. He has exhibited in galleries and museums regionally and nationally.www.dailypostathenian.com