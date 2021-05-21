newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TN

Works of Bradley Wilson on display at Arts Center through June

By Special to The DPA
dailypostathenian.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree Play is on exhibit in The Arts Center of Athens’s Willson Exhibit Room & Hall Gallery until June 30. Free Play is an exhibit of pieces by Bradley Wilson. Wilson was born in Chattanooga in 1970. He received degrees in painting from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (BFA, 1994) and the University of Mississippi (MFA, 1997). His paintings, drawings, and sculptures are in many private and corporate collections across the United States and Canada. He has exhibited in galleries and museums regionally and nationally.

www.dailypostathenian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Charleston, TN
City
Cleveland, TN
City
Athens, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art History#Studio Art#Bradley University#Art University#Performance Art#John Bradley#Street Art#The Arts Center Of#Aaca#Mfa#Bfa#Artwork#Galleries#Sculptures#N C#Museums#Drawings#Downtown Athens#Brasstown#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
News Break
Paintings
Related
Tennessee StateJohnson City Press

Renaissance Child camps offered this summer at ETSU

East Tennessee State University’s Office of Professional Development invites children and youth to participate in its 2021 Renaissance Child Camps, scheduled for June 7-July 31. For the 19th year, these one-week camps will offer a variety of educational, hands-on and interactive opportunities for participants in first grade through high school,...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee

The summer months in Tennessee promise endless opportunities for fun, from festivals and cook-outs to patio dining and live music shows. Of course, one of the most popular is the Bonnaroo music festival. Known to rival Coachella in California, Bonnaroo began in 2002 and has since expanded into what is now a 700-acre grand event. […] The post See Your Favorite Bands At The Bonnaroo Farm’s New Summer Concert Series In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee

The city of Knoxville is perhaps best known for being the hometown of the University of Tennessee, but it actually boasts a deep history and heritage as one of the preeminent cities in the state. Of course, when you visit, it’s necessary to plan out exactly where you’re going to go, and we have one […] The post Knoxville’s Market Square Has Something For Everyone And Is The Perfect Spot To Be In Tennessee appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee Statewivk.com

Cicadas in Parts of East Tennessee

They’re here … After 17 years, cicadas are back and invading our area. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are back in East Tennessee. Our TV News Partner, WVLT spoke to Knoxville resident Rachel Machette who recently found thousands of cicadas in her yard. The Brood X (Ten) cicadas are also on the side of the home, on cars, and on a number of trees and bushes. Experts say venomous copperhead snakes love to snack on cicadas and are they are here in Tennessee.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Community Billboard

Tranquility United Methodist Church: will have homecoming services on Sunday, May 16. There will be a special service starting at 11 a.m. with singing by Calvin Freeman and the White Doves. Everyone is welcome to stay for a covered dish lunch on the grounds starting at noon. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are unable to attend and would like to make a donation to the cemetery fund, address it to Tranquility Methodist Church, c\o Mary Ratledge, 433 County Road 218, Athens, TN 37303.
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

SCSEP is a wonderful opportunity for seniors

In last week’s article, I forgot to add another excellent choice for a plant for your bedroom — the Gerbera daisy. This flower is one of the few plants that omits oxygen at night. A study by NASA found that Gerbera daisies removed a chemical in the air that is linked to headaches, eye irritation, and even cancer. Just put the flower by the window during the day because they need sunlight.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

The sweetest offering

When you have nothing left to give — crawling defeated to the foot of the cross. The oils of your brokenness and tears fill the nostrils of the Father with such an aroma so overwhelming that He leaves. His throne and comes to you. There is no greater love than...
Knoxville, TNPosted by
WBIR

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will perform free shows in Athens, Maryville, & Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will take its show on the road this month, performing free concerts in Athens, Maryville, and Morristown. The shows will be the KSO's first fully public performances since March 2020 and will feature the KSO brass and percussion sections. The playlist will include familiar selections such as Gustav Holst’s “Mars” from The Planets, Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and American classics like “When the Saints.”
Englewood, TNdailypostathenian.com

Local couple donates land for Isaiah 177 McMinn location

A couple has donated land in the Town of Englewood to the Isaiah 117 House to help foster children as they await going to a new family. The couple, Tim and Melinda King, heard about Isaiah House from a friend who was involved with the organization in Bradley County. “Our...
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

CSCC preparing to move into Higher Education Center June 1

In a few weeks, the McMinn Higher Education Center located at 2345 Denso Drive in Athens, will be opening its doors. The center for collaborative higher education will include the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture. This project will relocate current CSCC leased space, expand TCAT programs and relocate both UT Extension and Adult Education and create a space for local industry training to upgrade the existing workforce.
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Opening dates announced for Athens, Englewood pools

The City of Athens and the City of Englewood plan to have their pools open this month. According to Athens Parks & Recreation Director Austin Fesmire, the Ingleside Pool is currently scheduled to open on May 27. “Historically the pools in Athens were built in 1955 and it was something...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

News Briefs

DENSO Manufacturing Athens Tennessee will host a drive-through job fair at its Athens facility, located at 2400 Denso Drive, on Thursday, May 13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. DENSO is looking to fill open positions at its Athens facility. Attendees should drive up to the front circle at DENSO’s facility and follow the posted signage for further directions. Resumes are optional. All attendees will be entered into a raffle drawing for tickets to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge.
Athens, TNWrcbtv.com

McMinn Higher Education Center opening in Athens June 1

The McMinn Higher Education Center is opening in Athens, Tennessee, on June 1 as a collaboration between three institutions. The center, located at 2345 Denso Drive, will include the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT), Cleveland State Community College (CSCC) and the McMinn County UT Extension Institute of Agriculture. Cleveland...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

On My Mind: Love, Period

In my long career as a gynecologist, I had the occasion to see a lot of women, of all ages, with menstrual disorders. In fact, our national organization, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG), states that around 25% of doctor visits in our specialty concerned these problems. Depending...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Athens restaurant to temporarily take Belmont-Hillsboro space

When word first came out that Athens Family Restaurant was losing the lease at its location at 2526 Eighth Ave. S. in Berry Hill, fans were at least slightly calmed by the fact that they would have until the end of May to enjoy a few more down-home breakfasts or Greek-inspired lunches in the diner's convivial dining room.
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

White brings down record buck

Patience and perseverance helped McMinn County hunter Matthew White break a 19-year old record. White shot the county-record deer late last year, a 17-point buck in the Riceville area on Nov. 27. His total score on his deer was 173-5/8. Scores are tabulated through measurements of the deer’s antlers. The...
Athens, TNdailypostathenian.com

Athens officials celebrate 40th year as Tree City USA

The City of Athens celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by giving away seedlings at the Market Park Pavilion and discussing future plans to add more greenery. At the same time, a ceremony was held celebrating the city’s recognition as a Tree City USA for the 40th year. “I am so...