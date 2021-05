The above Petitioner has filed a Petition for Change of Name in which they seek to change the name of a minor child from Gracie Nevaeh Woolard to Gracie Nevaeh Alburtis. The petitioner is seeking a name change because: Her biological father has not seen or supported her since she was 8 months of age. The Mother Jessica Woolard have full physical and legal custody and believe changing her name to my maiden name is best.. Any person may file an objection to the Petition on or before 06/01/2021.. The objection must be supported by an affidavit (written statement confirmed by oath or affirmation) and served upon all parties (Md. Rule 1-321). If no timely objection is filed, the court may enter a default judgment or grant the name change. A copy of this notice must be published one time in a newspaper of general circulation in the county/city at least fifteen (15) days before the deadline to file an objection.