Digital Extremes revealed a new Warframe exclusive happening with Twitch and Prime Gaming, including a launch date and rewards roadmap. As you can see from the image below, you're getting a new set of purple and white armor (just like Twitch colors) which will be called the Verv Fashion Frame Collection. This particular collection will be going all year long and is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. The Prime Gaming Rewards will return to Warframe on May 26th with more unique Customizations than they have previously put into the system. But from now moving forward, every month players can elevate their Fashion Frame style with brand-new items. You can read more about it below as these will start making their way into the game next week.