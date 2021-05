JACKSON TWP. A 13-2 start to the season is nothing new for Jackson girls lacrosse. The Polar Bears have been one of the area’s best programs over the past decade, making trips to the state semifinals and finals, racking up gaudy win totals end sending waves of players on to the college level. But after a missed season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a nearly two-year hiatus between their most recent season and the current campaign, their strong start this spring is a breath of fresh air.