Chesterfield, VA

14410 Bermuda Ave, Chesterfield, VA 23836

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful home in Enon on a manicured corner lot! 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath, living room, den, dining room, eat in kitchen (refrigerator conveys) HVAC approx. 5 years old, Roof is new. New plank flooring and some rooms have been freshly painted. Laundry area is on 2nd floor, making it convenient. There is a 24x12 Shed with electricty, the roof and siding is new on it, The yard has a 8' vinyl privacy fence. The back yard is park like with a large deck!

richmond.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Commercial real estate highlights:

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:. AES Consulting Engineers renewed its lease of 3,921 square feet of retail space at Hondo Shoppes at Innsbrook, 4120 Cox Road, in Henrico. Buff City Soap leased 2,417 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Willow Lawn, 1601 Willow...
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Chesterfield moves forward with $25 million Otterdale Road project

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Transportation Department is moving forward with a $25 million improvement project to address several drainage crossings along Otterdale Road that routinely flood during heavy rainfall events. Three bridges crossing the Otterdale Branch, Horsepen and Blackman creeks along Otterdale Road will be replaced with bridges...
Midlothian, VARichmondBizSense

New Indian restaurant cooking in former home of Pescados in Midlothian

The former home of a long-running Midlothian seafood restaurant will reopen as an Indian concept. Saheb Indian Bistro plans to open at 13126 Midlothian Turnpike in mid-June. The space was formerly home to Latin-Caribbean seafood joint Pescados, which permanently closed in December after 18 years in business. Saheb owner Shyam...
Chesterfield, VANBC12

Mobile vaccine unit to stop at 2 Chesterfield parks

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit will stop at two Chesterfield parks to give eligible residents the chance to get vaccinated. The unit will stop at Rockwood Park on May 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Then later on May 13, the unit will be at Falling Creek Iron Works Park from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Chesterfield County, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Tree removal for sidewalks angers Bon Air residents

Robin Mamunes looked stricken. Standing in front of her Bon Air home last Friday morning, tears flowing down her face, Mamunes told the Observer that three workers from Dominion Energy had just informed her the company will be taking down two mature trees in her front yard to accommodate the relocation of a power line along McRae Road.
Chesterfield, VAFireEngineering.com

Officials: Smoking in Bed Caused VA Fire That Killed Six

CHESTERFIELD — Fire authorities said Monday that someone smoking in bed was responsible for a major house fire last month in northern Chesterfield that killed six people. The state medical examiner’s office identified the last of the six victims as Linda Carlton, 70, a resident of the home in the 9900 block of Glass Road. The county fire marshal said the early-morning blaze April 16 started in a bed and was related to smoking.
Powhatan, VARichmond.com

18103 W County Line Rd, Powhatan, VA 23112

***THOUSANDS UNDER ASSESSED VALUE***Nearly an ACRE and 3,600+ sq ft of Living Space above ground PLUS a Finished Partial Walkout Basement! This Sprawling Transitional is Just over the Chesterfield County line and into Powhatan. There are 4 Large Bedrooms & 3 Full Bathrooms. Two of these are Primary Bedroom Suites with Private Baths & Cedar Closets. There is also a Slate Foyer, Kitchen Island, Utility Room, Family Room, Gaming Room, 2 Fireplaces, Deck, Gazebo, a Courtyard, and Custom Outbuilding. Near Walmart, Dining and Entertainment. Easy access to Interstates. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties or representations as to the availability or accuracy of information herein. All information must be verified by the purchaser. Call William Barnes to find out more about the FHA $100. Down Payment Program. Seller will make no repairs. Sold 'as-is'. No one may alter, repair or occupy the property until after closing & funding.
Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate roundup for 5.7.21

No. 1: Main Street Homes of VA purchased 47.5 acres at 15230 & 15300 Cosby Road in Chesterfield for $7 million from Oasis Sports Complex. Ellen Long with Taylor Long Properties represented the seller. No. 2: ARLS Properties purchased 99,907 square feet at 4715 Nine Mile Road in Henrico for...
Chesterfield, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

School system opens first pre-kindergarten center in Chesterfield

With the first lady of Virginia, Pamela Northam, in attendance, Chesterfield County Public Schools held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting last Friday for the county’s first public pre-kindergarten center. The school system has spent $1.1 million to repurpose the former Harrowgate Elementary School as the Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy, which will...
Caroline County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Caroline, Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Essex, Goochland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the I 64 corridor northwest of Richmond. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Caroline; Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Essex; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; King and Queen; New Kent; Powhatan; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Hanover County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia Northwestern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northwestern King and Queen County in east central Virginia Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern New Kent County in east central Virginia Caroline County in north central Virginia Northern Henrico County in central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia King William County in east central Virginia Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Bowling Green to near Manakin, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Bowling Green and Milford around 530 PM EDT. Fort A.p. Hill around 535 PM EDT. Virginia Union University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Downtown Richmond, Port Royal and Glen Allen around 540 PM EDT. Mechanicsville, Highland Springs and East Highland Park around 545 PM EDT. Studley, Leedstown and Loretto around 550 PM EDT. Colonial Beach, Manquin and Tunstall around 600 PM EDT. Montross and Aylett around 605 PM EDT. King William and Saint Stephens Church around 610 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Beazley, Currioman Landing, Gum Tree, Etna Mills, Montrose, Sandston, Biscoe, Chamberlayne, Atlee and Ashcake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH