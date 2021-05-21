Letter: Resist federal police reform
Please contact your U.S. senators and representative to stop unconstitutional federal police reform. Will the Republicans be duped into unconstitutional federal police reform? It is unconstitutional for the federal government to make laws affecting state and local police. The democrats, Big Tech and mainstream media have a war on police. They are claiming that federal police reform must be enacted to stop police violence all the while they condone burning, looting and killing of police by radical groups.www.capitalpress.com