newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Letter: Resist federal police reform

capitalpress.com
 5 days ago

Please contact your U.S. senators and representative to stop unconstitutional federal police reform. Will the Republicans be duped into unconstitutional federal police reform? It is unconstitutional for the federal government to make laws affecting state and local police. The democrats, Big Tech and mainstream media have a war on police. They are claiming that federal police reform must be enacted to stop police violence all the while they condone burning, looting and killing of police by radical groups.

www.capitalpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Violence#Looting#State Laws#National Laws#State Police#State Violence#Republicans#Democrats#Big Tech#Gestapo#Gop#Federal Police Reform#Radical Groups#Senators#U S#Veterans#Filer#Mainstream Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law EnforcementTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: Police reform compromise is necessary

Americans are experiencing a crime wave, particularly in the nation's large cities. After decades of decline, shootings have increased and continue to do so. In 2020, gun deaths reached their highest point in U.S. history. The carnage has gotten even worse in 2021. The rise in crime comes amid intense...
Law EnforcementPosted by
NJ Spotlight

Where is NJ on police and prison reform?

The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer one year ago sparked nationwide protests and calls for states to reform their policing tactics for Black and brown communities. New Jersey lawmakers had been working on police reform bills before Floyd’s death and introduced new legislation in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Lawmakers continue police reform negotiations

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is continuing discussions on a police reform bill that can pass the Senate. Lorenzo Boyd, chief diversity officer at the Unviersity of New Haven, spoke to "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano about potential measures that could be included in the bill.
Protestsrexburgstandardjournal.com

Letter to the editor: Defunding police

Now that summer is nearly upon us, expect more riots in major cities across the USA. As atmospheric temperatures rise, so will the level of hot tempers and political pandemonium. No, I’m not the drama king of southeastern Idaho, but rather a realist. As the saying goes, “history repeats itself.”
Congress & Courtsthedispatch.com

Lawmakers Optimistic in Police Reform Talks

Good morning. I’m on the road coming back from a wedding today, so this edition of Uphill is a little more abbreviated than normal. (Think of it as balancing out the behemoth 3,300-word edition we sent you on Friday.) Police Reform Update. Negotiators say they’re making progress on a potential...
MinoritiesRoanoke Times

Floyd killing prompts policing reforms

Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod had no luck persuading her colleagues in the Colorado Legislature to ban police from using chokeholds after the death of a 23-year-old Black man in suburban Aurora in 2019. She couldn’t gather enough support to even introduce a police reform bill that included a ban. That...
New York City, NYLockport Union-Sun

Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

NEW YORK — Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx. In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at...
Law Enforcementwesm913.org

Qualified Immunity: Sticking Point in Police Reform

With the anniversary of the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer lawmakers on Capitol Hill are struggling to come up with a police reform measure. One key stumbling block has been what is called qualified immunity which protects officers from being sued for their actions. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Jose Santos Woss, legislative manager for Justice Reform and Election Integrity at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, about the prospects for the legislation.
Congress & CourtsBedford Times-Mail

Sen. Mike Braun: The federal government should not reform local police departments

Over the past year I have spent many hours listening to law enforcement officers and police groups, and as discussions of policing reform continue to dominate the news and threaten to upend the policing profession and the protections afforded to those who wear the badge, two things are very clear to me: No one does a more difficult job than our nation’s law enforcement, and the federal government is not where these discussions should be taking place.
Law Enforcementgeorgetowner.com

‘The Future of Policing’ Focuses on Reform

Shortly after the D.C. Council voted unanimously to confirm Robert J. Contee III as Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, the Office of the D.C. Auditor and the Council for Court Excellence held a public forum on May 4, concerning “The Future of Policing in the District: A Roundtable Discussion on Reform.”
Loudonville, NYsiena.edu

Racial Justice and Police Reform

The second in a series of bipartisan Congressional panel discussions on racial justice and police reform was held May 6 - one of the first campus events to have an in-person component since the start of the pandemic. President Chris Gibson ’86, Ph.D. moderated U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY-19) and...
Traverse City, MI9&10 News

TC Police Chief Discusses Proposed Police Reforms

Michigan lawmakers are looking at a series of bills that would require updated use of force policies, and would hold police accountable for misconduct. It comes one year after the death of George Floyd during his arrest in Minnesota. In Traverse City, the Police Chief says the reforms that are...