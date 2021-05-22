newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

The Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn

By Jenny Block
austinfoodmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was just a quick trip to see the KAWS exhibit at The Brooklyn Museum. I wish it had been much longer. But I spent twenty-four hours in Brooklyn, New York and stayed at The Williamsburg Hotel. The industrial-chic property was recently built from the ground up. I got the best tour from the best hotel employee named Pierre. There’s a massive ballroom that you would never imagine was in what feels like a cozy, boutique hotel. And there’s a “library” space too that can be used for events. I stayed in the super cool King Work & Workout Suite. So, along with a bedroom and two balconies with fantabulous views, I had my very own decked-out office and – if you can believe it – a Liteboxer.

austinfoodmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Brooklyn Museum#Boutique Hotel#Ballroom#The Williamsburg Hotel#French Toast#Salsa Verde#Chef Alberto Gomez#Tijuana#Banana#Brioche#Maple Syrup#Onion#Birria Tacos#Twenty Four Hours#Fantabulous Views#Coconut Milk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Brooklyn, NYnewyorkled.com

Brooklyn Bridge Park’s 2021 Event Season Is ON!

That which appears on this page comes courtesy of the Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s latest newsletter:. BROOKLYN, May 17, 2021 — Every year, Brooklyn Bridge Park welcomes over 5 million visitors, with thousands coming to enjoy Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy’s free, public programs in the Park. After a challenging 2020, Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP) and Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) are excited to announce the launch of a rich season of programming. Without ever having to leave New York City, visitors and locals alike can take part in an enriching season of arts and culture, fitness, recreation, environmental education, and volunteer opportunities from May to October — watch music and dance performers rehearse under the Manhattan skyline at the Conservancy’s Open Studios Residency, move to an outdoor Waterfront Workout with a top-tier fitness instructor, listen to a sunset reading with a favorite poet at Books Beneath the Bridge, launch for a kayaking excursion onto the East River, and more.
Fall River, MATaunton Gazette

Why this Brooklyn trouser manufacturer relocated to Fall River

FALL RIVER — Did you know they make high-end men’s trousers in Fall River’s Flint neighborhood?. The Hertling manufacturing company, besides making its own line of pants and shorts, manufactures private label trousers for such men’s clothing lines as Paul Stewart, J. Press and Epaulet. And although the company has...
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Extell unveils America’s highest infinity pool

Brooklyn’s tallest residential tower, Brooklyn Point, has just unveiled the highest infinity pool in the Western Hemisphere. Situated 680 feet above the ground – making it higher than the famous Marina Bay Sands Hotel pool in Singapore – the 27-foot-long pool offers nearly 360-degree views of the skyline. Set atop...
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
Brooklyn, NYBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Brooklyn’s Rachel Loeb named new head of EDC

Brooklyn resident Rachel Loeb, who had been the acting president and CEO of the New York Economic Development Corp. (NYCEDC) since March, has now been named to the post permanently by Mayor Bill de Blasio. Rachel Loeb joined NYCEDC in 2018. In both her roles as acting president and CEO...
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
Manhattan, NYrew-online.com

Paramount unveils new look for 60 Wall

Paramount Group, Inc. has announced plans for an extensive repositioning of 60 Wall Street’s base and interiors, including its lobby and public atrium. With construction set to begin in summer of 2022, the postmodern building’s revitalization includes a transformative opening up of the facade, new triple height windows, the addition of a skylight to cast natural light into the atrium, and the installation of the largest indoor green wall in North America.
Westport, CTWestport News

Woog's World: New Westporters haven't yet seen town at its best

It’s old news by now: Newcomers fleeing Manhattan and Brooklyn, N.Y. during the pandemic have poured into the suburbs. Confirmation of the trend came recently, with a special twist — Westport has gained more residents (672) since 2019 than any other place in Connecticut. Some had expected to move, at...
fox5ny.com

From beaches to camp, these free movies will get you into a summer mood

Every summer brings along the promise of starry nights, beach vacations and young romance. No matter what you’ve got on tap for the summer ahead, Tubi has a variety of films to get you into the hot-weather mood. From a high school graduation road trip in "Summerland" to the more...