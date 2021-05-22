The Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn
It was just a quick trip to see the KAWS exhibit at The Brooklyn Museum. I wish it had been much longer. But I spent twenty-four hours in Brooklyn, New York and stayed at The Williamsburg Hotel. The industrial-chic property was recently built from the ground up. I got the best tour from the best hotel employee named Pierre. There’s a massive ballroom that you would never imagine was in what feels like a cozy, boutique hotel. And there’s a “library” space too that can be used for events. I stayed in the super cool King Work & Workout Suite. So, along with a bedroom and two balconies with fantabulous views, I had my very own decked-out office and – if you can believe it – a Liteboxer.austinfoodmagazine.com