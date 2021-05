Before being hired by the White Sox this season as their manager, Tony LaRussa was last seen walking into the sunset, winning his 2nd World Series (3rd overall) as the manager for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011. The game has changed over the past decade and LaRussa is ten years older. Despite having the 3rd most wins as a manager in the history of Major League Baseball, LaRussa’s style in 2021 just seems out of place.